Penn State Men’s Hockey’s Big Ten Opener Pushed Up To October 31, November 1

Penn State men’s hockey’s 2019-2020 Big Ten opener against Wisconsin has been pushed up to October 31 and November 1, the team announced Friday afternoon.

The series was originally scheduled for November 1 and November 2. Game times for the new dates will be announced in the near future.

Any fans who purchased a single-ticket to either game will still be able to use that ticket on the respective game’s new date. Season ticket holders won’t be affected by the change.

Now that the team’s first game against the Badgers has been moved to Halloween night, all fans in attendance will be able to trick-or-treat on the concourse at Pegula Ice Arena prior to the game.

The Nittany Lions’ game on Friday, November 1 will still feature the iconic Teddy Bear Toss that was previously scheduled for November 2. The promotion encourages fans to throw new or gently used teddy bears onto the ice, which will be collected and donated to Four Diamonds families during THON Weekend.

Penn State men’s hockey will officially begin its season with a two-game series against Sacred Heart on October 11 and 12.

More information about the team’s upcoming schedule can be found here.

