David Pollack On College GameDay: ‘Penn State Can Play With Anybody In The Country’

Well, folks. It seems another College GameDay analyst has come down with a case of Penn State fever.

College GameDay’s David Pollack gave the Nittany Lions a massive shoutout during Saturday morning’s broadcast following their impressive 59-0 road win against Maryland Friday night.

“[The Nittany Lions’] defensive front seven is by far the fastest I’ve seen it in the James Franklin era,” Pollack said. “They can play with anybody in the country. That defense is legit speed.”

After last night’s thrashing of Maryland, it’s no wonder the College GameDay crew is so high on Penn State. The team held the Terrapins to just 128 total yards of offense thanks to solid efforts from Tariq Castro-Fields and Jan Johnson, both of whom picked off quarterback Josh Jackson.

Strong linebacker play also contributed to the Nittany Lions’ road win. Jesse Luketa and Ellis Brooks were forced to step in and contribute following Micah Parsons’ ejection for targeting. The duo contributed 11 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in Penn State’s Big Ten opener.

Pollack and his co-hosts also gave Penn State’s offense some love during the program, noting that Sean Clifford looked much-improved compared to two weeks ago against Pitt.

“We wondered what would happen when Tommy Stevens left, and Sean Clifford has kind of come up,” closet Penn State fan Kirk Herbstreit said. “He needed a game like that. He led [Penn State] in rushing, threw the ball well. You can Maryland’s not a great team. I don’t care. On the road, on a Friday night, Penn State [is] a team to remember in the Big Ten East.”

Clifford threw for a whopping 398 yards and three touchdowns under Friday night lights against Maryland. He also tacked on 54 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. Despite throwing a pick on a deep shot down the field, this was easily Clifford’s best game at quarterback.

The Nittany Lions have a tough schedule laid out in front of them, including road match-ups at Iowa, Michigan State, and Ohio State. However, they couldn’t have asked for a better way to begin Big Ten play and gain some much-needed swagger.

“This seems to be a team that’s flying under the radar right now,” Desmond Howard said. “But offensively, defensively, and special teams, they’re hitting on all cylinders right now going into conference play.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, PA. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Student Injured At Pi Kappa Alpha After Sliding Down Banister A Penn State student was injured after sliding down a banister at Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and suffering a “serious fall” Friday morning.