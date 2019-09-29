Penn State Field Hockey Gets First Win, Blows Out Villanova At Home 8-2

Penn State field hockey (1-7) has had a tough go of things so far, and starting off the season 0-7 certainly isn’t an easy thing for such a young team to deal with.

But the team finally looked like it was starting to click as the offense took over against Villanova (3-5). Six different players scored and 26 shots were launched at the Wildcats’ net as Penn State dominated in its first win of the season 8-2.

How It Happened

Both offenses looking ready to go right off the bat. Penn State was more aggressive though, as it was able to get some shots on goal while Villanova was stymied by a stout Nittany Lion defense. Penn State was in penalty corner heaven getting chance after chance, but solid play by the Villanova goalie prevented a score.

But the ninth time proved to be the charm for Penn State. Freshman midfielder Paityn Wirth took the penalty stroke, sending it right towards Anna Simon who slammed a hard shot right into the net for the Nittany Lions’ first score of the game with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

The corners kept coming for the Nittany Lions as Simon doubled up on her goal from earlier off a stroke from Grace Wallis. Yet another goal came right after as Jemma Punch took it herself for a score. A green card was given out to Villanova, giving Penn State a chance to keep rolling. And roll they did, with a fantastic offensive effort ending in Punch getting her second goal of the day to make it a 4-0 Penn State lead.

But the Wildcats wouldn’t give up a shutout. Behind on corners 10-2 and shots 18-2, Villanova was given a corner that they took full advantage of, burying a shot past Brie Barraco to make it 4-1. Penn State attempted to get another score in as the first half ticked down, but couldn’t make a solid connection.

Villanova took the initiative as the second half got going, getting a corner two minutes in and another close shot right after. The Wildcats broke through after a third chance off a corner, with Barraco letting the ball just dribble past her off a save with a Villanova stick ready to knock it in.

Penn State was able to rebound though, pushing forward with swagger. Alexis Horst got a goal in off the assist from Abby Myers, answering Villanova’s goal quickly. Bree Bednarski would score shortly after, making it a 6-2 Penn State lead with four minutes to go in the third quarter.

While both teams had chances in the fourth, things were quiet score wise until a big break for the Nittany Lions gave them another goal with 11 minutes to go. Wallis took it up the right side and slotted a pass right to Wirth on the opposite side, who took the one-timer to the house, making it 7-2. Another counter attack went Penn State’s way as Meghan Reese scored after Barraco saved a Villanova shot. The rest of the match chugged along without incident as Penn State cruised to an 8-2 victory.

Player of the Game

Ana Simon | Defense

Have a day Ana Simon. Two goals and ten shots off her stick helped start Penn State’s engine for the team’s much needed first win.

What’s Next

The Nittany Lions will take a trip out to Indiana as they play the Hoosiers in Bloomington. The game will start at 3 p.m. on October 4.

