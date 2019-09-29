Penn State Women’s Soccer Falls To Wisconsin 1-0

Penn State Women’s soccer (6-5-1) suffered its first away loss of the season against Wisconsin (7-2-1).

Badgers forward Emilia Jaskaniec’s second-half goal sealed the win for No. 19 Wisconsin under rainy conditions in Madison.

How It Happened

Head coach Erica Dambach, facing former Penn State head coach Paula Wilkins, gave Rachel Wasserman her first start of the season against Wisconsin.

Wet conditions in Madison put an unpredictable spin on the early stages of Sunday’s match. Penn State registered two early shots, but was then pinned in its own defensive third by Wisconsin’s high-pressing attack.

Sam Coffey broke forward on a counter attack in the 17th minute and squared a powerful shot from the end line after an Ally Schlegel back heel pass, but Jordyn Bloomer saved it comfortably.

Penn State struggled against a fast Wisconsin attack throughout the half, but the Nittany Lions’ backline did well to limit the Badgers’ shots.

A corner from Coffey in the 30th minute was nodded down by Kaleigh Riehl, but the Nittany Lions failed to force the ball over the goal line.

Penn State seemed invigorated after the near-miss corner, pushing forward with sharp passes and confident crosses. Coffey took a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area that Schlegel tried to redirect, but the ball was deflected before she could reach it.

These opportunities decidedly shifted the momentum in Penn State’s favor, and they finished the half with two shots on goal while Wisconsin recorded none. The two teams entered the break tied at 0-0.

Wisconsin broke the deadlock in the 48th minute when midfielder Lauren Rice’s inch-perfect cross connected with Emilia Jaskaniec in the Penn State penalty area. Jaskaniec sent a lifted header towards the far post that Dennis reached with her fingertips but couldn’t keep out of the net.

Wisconsin’s attack bloomed after Jaskaniec’s goal. Several dangerous corners and a shot from Cameron Murtha that just missed Dennis’ cross bar put the pressure on the Nittany Lion backline.

Wisconsin continued to push forward, but the reintroduction of Ally Schlegel, who began the half on the bench, gave Penn State some attacking traction. Amanda Dennis did well to deny the Badgers in a one-on-one with Murtha midway through the half. Schlegel and Coffey came close to connecting on a trio of chances in the 79th minute, but the Badgers were able to clear.

Some excellent time management from the Badgers prevented Penn State’s desperate final attacks from succeeding, securing a 1-0 win for Wisconsin over the Nittany Lions.

Player of the Match

Caitlin Haislip| Sophomore|Center Back

Despite the result, Haislip has been excellent for the Nittany Lions in the center of defense in the absence of Laura Suero. She and Kaleigh Riehl are both technical center backs who are comfortable on the ball. Haislip made several crucial tackles and clean passes against the Badgers.

What’s Next?

Penn State will welcome No. 20 Rutgers to Jeffrey Field Thursday, October 3.

