Gryffin Kicks Off Homecoming Week With Electric Performance At Alumni Hall

Los Angeles-based DJ Gryffin produced a rave-worthy show in Alumni Hall Saturday with a performance hosted by The Student Programming Association (SPA) and Homecoming.

Gryffin’s performance was just a couple months removed from his appearance at Coachella, and he electrified the HUB crowd with some of his most popular hits, including “Tie Me Down” and “Feel Good.”

Gryffin also mixed in some popular EDM anthems to get the crowd going. Unsurprisingly, “Zombie Nation” sparked “We Are” chants throughout the room with Gryffin himself chiming in.

Being able to go to a free (read: student fee-funded) concert just around the corner from where you live is a privilege students at Penn State may sometimes take for granted — as evidenced by the fact that Alumni Hall wasn’t packed. However, the turnout Saturday night was still notable, and Gryffin kept energy levels high throughout his show.

Saturday’s show marked Gryffin’s first appearance in Happy Valley. He’ll now kick off his “Gravity II” tour on October 12. It’ll begin in Los Angeles and make stops all around the country from then until December 7.

