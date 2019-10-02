Penn State Arboretum To Host Annual Pumpkin Festival

Spooky season is officially upon us. It’s finally time to sharpen those knives and prepare for Penn State’s annual pumpkin-carving contest. So, put down those pumpkin spice lattes, and come show off your top-notch jack-o’-lantern carving skills to the whole community.

The ninth annual Pumpkin Festival is set to take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, October 11 and from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 12 at the Penn State Arboretum.

For those interested in taking part in the jack-o’-lantern contest, the Arboretum will hand out approximately 1,000 pumpkins from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 6 in preparation for the event. However, participants are also welcome to use their own pumpkins.

Jack-o’-lanterns must be registered between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, October 11 at the Overlook Pavilion to partake in the contest.

Ribbons are awarded to the top three jack-o’-lanterns in each of the following categories: Best-In-Show, Best Pop Culture Theme, Best Penn State Theme, and Best Arboretum Theme. The judging panel consists of campus and community leaders.

The Pumpkin Festival will feature face painting, crafts, magician Ben Salinas, and musical performances on Saturday. In addition to the hundreds of jack-o’-lanterns to be displayed Friday and Saturday evening, many food vendors will also be present. Plus, fan-favorite country band, Western Range, will perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The family-friendly event is free for all ages, but it’s encouraged to bring your own flashlight.

For any additional details, check out the Arboretum Pumpkin Festival flyer.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman contributor from York, PA. She plans to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]

From Chocolate Cupcakes And A Forest Fire To Forever: A Professorial Penn State Love Story While he may not have received his preferred gift at his 30th birthday party, anthropology professor Kirk French did receive something else.