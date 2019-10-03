PSU news by
ESPN’s John Buccigross Rocks Penn State Hockey Jersey On SportsCenter

Penn State Men's Hockey via Twitter
By Matthew Ogden
10/3/19 3:33 pm

ESPN anchor and noted college hockey #CawlidgeHawkey stan John Buccigross wore Penn State hockey’s grey alternate sweater on the midnight edition of SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt on Wednesday.

Buccigross is one of, if not the biggest fans of college hockey in the national media, and he frequently brings attention to the world of #CawlidgeHawkey through his Twitter feed.

His #BucciOvertimeChallenge hashtag game rewards his Twitter followers who correctly guess which hockey player scores an overtime goal with t-shirts, tickets to NHL games, and other hockey-centric prizes. The shirts and other merchandise are available for sale on his website, and all proceeds raised go towards hockey-related charities.

This wasn’t the first time the man they call “Bucci Mane” donned a Penn State sweater on ESPN. He even made an appearance at THON back in 2015 and annually voices his support for the event.

With college hockey season around the corner, the preseason hype for Guy Gadowsky’s program has even reached Bristol, Connecticut. Buccigross ranked the Nittany Lions as the No. 4 team in the nation in his preseason #CawlidgeHawkey top 16 rankings. He’ll release those rankings weekly throughout the 2019-20 season.

Penn State will open its regular season with a two-game set against Sacred Heart on October 11-12 at Pegula Ice Arena.

About the Author

Matthew Ogden

Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

