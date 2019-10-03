ESPN’s John Buccigross Rocks Penn State Hockey Jersey On SportsCenter
ESPN anchor and noted
college hockey #CawlidgeHawkey stan John Buccigross wore Penn State hockey’s grey alternate sweater on the midnight edition of SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt on Wednesday.
We saw you last night @Buccigross— Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) October 3, 2019
Hope to catch you at Pegula sometime this season??#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/t3OJsCGREA
Buccigross is one of, if not the biggest fans of college hockey in the national media, and he frequently brings attention to the world of #CawlidgeHawkey through his Twitter feed.
His #BucciOvertimeChallenge hashtag game rewards his Twitter followers who correctly guess which hockey player scores an overtime goal with t-shirts, tickets to NHL games, and other hockey-centric prizes. The shirts and other merchandise are available for sale on his website, and all proceeds raised go towards hockey-related charities.
This wasn’t the first time the man they call “Bucci Mane” donned a Penn State sweater on ESPN. He even made an appearance at THON back in 2015 and annually voices his support for the event.
Since 1977, THON has raised over $157 million for Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital. It’s an extraordinary event run by extraordinary students. pic.twitter.com/P7h4s8M0tW— Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) February 13, 2019
With college hockey season around the corner, the preseason hype for Guy Gadowsky’s program has even reached Bristol, Connecticut. Buccigross ranked the Nittany Lions as the No. 4 team in the nation in his preseason #CawlidgeHawkey top 16 rankings. He’ll release those rankings weekly throughout the 2019-20 season.
Penn State will open its regular season with a two-game set against Sacred Heart on October 11-12 at Pegula Ice Arena.
