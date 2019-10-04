PSU news by
Update Required For Athletics Ticketing App, Additional Resolution Booths Offered

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
10/4/19 11:08 am

Maybe a few weeks without a home game was just what students and Athletics alike needed to sort out the mess that is the new mobile ticketing policy.

An email to student season ticket-holders Friday advised them that there was an update available for the Athletics app and that anyone with issues could stop by additional resolution booths for help. Representatives from Athletics will be posted up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the HUB near the big TV and again beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday outside Gate A.

Previously, if you needed assistance with set-up you needed to trek up to the Bryce Jordan Center or wait until it was time to enter the stadium alongside 22,000 other drunk confused students whose phones were low on battery. Students have reported wait times spanning well over an hour and lasting past the first quarter.

Even with the improvements, we’re still taking the over on 59.5 for the wait to get into Gate A. Life is too short to bet the under.

I did the update myself and didn’t see any noticeable changes. I did, however, need to link my Ticketmaster and Nittany Lions accounts again, so definitely take care of that before the noon kickoff tomorrow.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's managing editor

