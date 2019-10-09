James Franklin Gives Student In Michigan State Shirt Penn State Vest To Cover Up With

James Franklin is a man of the people.

As any student at Penn State can attest to, Franklin, his speed walk, and his golf cart are a friendly and frequent sight around campus. But even Franklin himself took his reputation one step further this week when he offered up his Penn State vest to junior Megan McNeely.

McNeely was leaving the HUB headed to class when she ran into her roommate on Pollock Road.

“We were standing there talking, and I heard someone start saying, ‘Michigan State?! Why are you wearing that?'” McNeely said.

When she turned around, she was shocked to see Franklin headed straight toward her. McNeely was sporting a Michigan State long sleeve that day as casual class wear. As it turns out, she originally hails from Michigan, so a lot of her friends and family have unfortunately gone to school in East Lansing.

“I was caught off-guard and didn’t really know what to say so I jokingly covered up the MSU logo with my hands and was laughing,” McNeely said.

In response, Franklin quite literally gave her the shirt off his back to cover up the Spartan logo and placed it over her head. The two shared a quick laugh before Franklin, in true CJF fashion, speed-walked away.

There’s nothing quite like a quick, little James Franklin pick-me-up and maybe even gameday wardrobe addition to get you out of a Monday funk.

“Franklin was super nice and fun about it. He definitely made my day!”

