Three-Star Guard DJ Gordon Commits To Penn State Basketball
Penn State men’s basketball added yet another member to its 2020 recruiting class when Washington, Pennsylvania native DJ Gordon announced his commitment Wednesday evening
Gordon, a 6’5″, 170-pound shooting guard, committed to the Nittany Lions over Iowa, Pitt, and Arizona State, among others. He officially visited Penn State on September 13 before making his decision.
Gordon, a senior at First Love Christian Academy, is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 34 shooting guard in the nation and the No. 2 overall recruit in Pennsylvania. Nationally, he ranks No. 135 overall.
The shooting guard is Pat Chambers’ third commitment of the 2020 recruiting class, following guard Dallion Johnson and small forward Caleb Dorsey.
Following Gordon’s commitment, Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class ranks No. 8 in the Big Ten and No. 26 nationally.
Penn State men’s basketball will kick off the 2019-2020 season against Maryland Eastern Shore on November 5, hoping to bounce back from a lackluster 14-18 2018-2019 season.
