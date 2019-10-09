Three-Star Guard DJ Gordon Commits To Penn State Basketball

Penn State men’s basketball added yet another member to its 2020 recruiting class when Washington, Pennsylvania native DJ Gordon announced his commitment Wednesday evening

Gordon, a 6’5″, 170-pound shooting guard, committed to the Nittany Lions over Iowa, Pitt, and Arizona State, among others. He officially visited Penn State on September 13 before making his decision.

Gordon, a senior at First Love Christian Academy, is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 34 shooting guard in the nation and the No. 2 overall recruit in Pennsylvania. Nationally, he ranks No. 135 overall.

The shooting guard is Pat Chambers’ third commitment of the 2020 recruiting class, following guard Dallion Johnson and small forward Caleb Dorsey.

Following Gordon’s commitment, Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class ranks No. 8 in the Big Ten and No. 26 nationally.

Penn State men’s basketball will kick off the 2019-2020 season against Maryland Eastern Shore on November 5, hoping to bounce back from a lackluster 14-18 2018-2019 season.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Throwback Thrifty: Instagram Account Joe Pa’s Closet And The Penn State Vintage Craze Penn State senior Zac Cowell’s passion for vintage clothing inspired him to create Joe Pa’s Closet, an Instagram account that he uses to sell vintage Penn State pieces to more than 7,000 followers.