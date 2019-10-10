Lion Ambassadors To Host Annual ‘Haunted Valley’ October 12

If you’re in the mood for a good scare to kick off your Parents Weekend, come visit “Haunted Valley” Friday at the Hintz Family Alumni Center and the haunted University House.

Lion Ambassadors will continue the seasonal tradition of hosting the spine-chilling “Haunted Valley” ghost tours and haunted house from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on October 12.

A university with a history as rich as Penn State is bound to have a number of mysterious supernatural tales that have been passed down over the years. Departing from Hintz Family Alumni Center, free tours led by Lion Ambassadors will guide guests through the eeriest areas of campus while telling spooky stories of Penn State’s past, including which ghosts are believed to inhabit campus.

Guests will also be able to take a walk through a haunted house inside of the historic University House, the oldest building on campus. It has been home to 11 Penn State presidents. Refreshments and festive entertainment will also accompany the event, which is also free.

About the Author

Lauren Wysseier Lauren is a freshman contributor majoring in journalism from Fort Myers, FL. She is a Floridian but, at heart, a Pennsylvanian. Her go-to fun fact is that she used to live in Barcelona, Spain. She is passionate about dogs, food, the Oxford comma, and most importantly, all-things Penn State. Don't hesitate to send her your best dog videos on Twitter @laurenwysseier or email [email protected] with other inquiries.

