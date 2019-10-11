Relive Some Of The Most Thrilling Prime-Time Away Games In Penn State History

Penn State will face its toughest test of the season thus far, as the Nittany Lions travel to play No. 17 Iowa at Kinnick Stadium for an under-the-lights match-up.

It was just two years ago that the Nittany Lions hardly managed to ovoid an upset when they last visited the Hawkeyes. Kinnick Stadium has always been a tough place to play at. Iowa has upset many high ranked teams at home over years, including; No. 3 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan.

With all the hype generating about how Penn State will fare during its first true road test, lets take a look back at some of the most thrilling away games Penn State has played in the past.

2017: No. 4 Penn State @ Iowa

Of course this game comes to recent memory. It was just two years ago that Penn State put together a 80-yard game-winning drive in just 1:36.

I remember it like it was yesterday, bitting my nails in the East dorms. Trace McSorely took the Nittany Lions down the field, hitting Juwan Johnson for the do-or-die touchdown to win the game on fourth and goal. Former star running back Saquon Barkley made defenders look silly all game, racking up 211 rushing yards, 94 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Penn State was close to becoming victim of another Iowa upset in Kinnick Stadium, but pulled through a gritty last drive to remain undefeated.

2008: No. 3 Penn State @ No. 9 Ohio State

Ah yes, one of the biggest wins in Penn State football history. Former starting quarterback Daryll Clark was injured in the fourth quarter, leaving backup Pat Devlin to lead the Nittany Lions to victory.

Devlin led two scoring drives and snuck into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown that would give Penn State the lead and ultimately the win. Let us not forget about the fumble. Terrelle Pryor’s fumble in the fourth quarter is what ended up swinging the momentum in Penn State’s favor.

This was a huge win on the road for the Nittany Lions and the first time that they had won in Columbus in 30 years.

1990: No. 18 Penn State @ No. 1 Notre Dame

Get out your history books for this one. Joe Paterno and the Nittany Lions faced off against a loaded Lou Houltz-led Notre Dame squad in South Bend. Quarterback Tony Sacca pulled of a clutch performance and rallied the team to overcome a 21-7 deficit at halftime and win 24-21.

Late in the fourth quarter, Penn State safety Darren Perry picked off a pass and returned it to the 20-yard line with just under a minute left to play. And then Craig Fayak proved that he had ice in his viens, nailing a 39-yard field goal to win the game.

This win was Penn State’s first and only win against a No. 1 team in the country.

2016: No.7 Penn State vs. No.6 Wisconsin

You can’t leave out the Big Ten Championship, even if it wasn’t technically a road game.

Penn State rallied back against a tough Badgers team to win 38-31. The Nittany Lions found themselves down 28-14 in the first half. I remember watching the game in disgust as a senior in high school. Little did I know that Penn State was as much of a second-half team as humanly possible.

Penn State scored a late touchdown just as the second quarter expired, generating some momentum going into halftime. After two touchdowns coming out of the half, Penn State had the lead. Wisconsin later re-took the lead, scoring a field goal at the end of the third quarter. Big time gamer Trace McSorely responded, throwing a touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley (who cooked TJ Watt on a wheel route) to take the lead for the remainder of the game.

In the end, the Nittany Lions defense stuffed future NFL running back Corey Clement on a fourth-and-1 with one minute left to play.

This defensive stop would prove to be the decisive stand that clinched James Franklin his first Big Ten Championship.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Max Tolson Max Tolson is a staff writer for Onward State. He is a junior majoring in journalism and minoring in media studies. Max lives in Delaware (yes it is a state) where he loves to hang out at the beach. If you are ever interested in learning about why Carson Wentz should win MVP, or hear about how dominant Penn State Wrestling is, hit him up. If you're looking to be proven wrong, send your disagreements to [email protected], and follow him on twitter @TolsonMax.

Staff Predictions: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Iowa Our staff knows that Kinnick Stadium is a tough place to play, but is confident that the Nittany Lions will escape with a victory.