The Official Penn State vs. Iowa Drinking Game

It’s gameday again, folks!

This weekend, the No. 10 Nittany Lions will travel to Iowa to take on the No. 17 Hawkeyes. Since the Hawkeyes will likely prove to be James Franklin’s team’s toughest opponents yet, this drinking game might just help get you through Saturday night alive.

So, sit back, relax, crack open a beer, and enjoy gameday, Penn State. It’s sure to be an interesting one.

Take a sip if the announcers mention Penn State’s Episode of “24/7 College Football. “

“ Enjoy a nice looooong chug of your drink if they show footage of Penn State’s down-to-the-wire win in Kinnick Stadium back in 2017. Hell yeah, brother.

chug of your drink if they show footage of in Kinnick Stadium back in 2017. Hell yeah, brother. For every mention of the Hawkeyes history of pulling off big upsets at night in Kinnick Stadium , take a shot.

, take a shot. Pick one of Penn State’s four running backs and chug your drink whenever they run the ball. Finish your drink if they score. If they fumble, pour your drink into the sink.

Chug your drink if the Nittany Lions outscoring opponents 235-37 gets mentioned.

Take a sip anytime they talk about Penn State’s White Out being a primetime gam e next weekend.

e next weekend. Shotgun a beer and yell “Bring it on, Desmond!” if State College is announced as the site of next week’s College GameDay.

If Penn State wins, finish your drink.

If Penn State loses, finish your drink and focus on the rebound coming in the weeks ahead.

As always, enjoy the game and drink responsibly.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

Staff Predictions: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 17 Iowa Our staff knows that Kinnick Stadium is a tough place to play, but is confident that the Nittany Lions will escape with a victory.