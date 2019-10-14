Your 2019 White Out Playlist

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and by that we mean it’s Michigan hate week and White Out week. Since we already gave you a list of things to avoid this week, we figured we should give you a list of songs to “tune” into in honor of the White Out, as well.

From Post Malone’s “White Iverson” to Taylor Swifts “White Horse,” this playlist is anything but lacking in the jams department. So, dress yourself up from head to toe in “All White Everything” and (try to) sit back and relax while you wait for the most intense game so far this season.

About the Author

Hope Damato Hope is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism. She resides in Northern Virginia but likes to tell people she's from D.C. since no ones heard of Manassas. She considers herself a coffee expert, obsessive Eagles fan and likes long walks on the beach. Feel free to follow her on twitter @hopemarinaa to send her funny tweets or email her at [email protected] to criticize her writing.

