The Class Where You Can Drink Wine And Develop Your Taste For The Finer Things In Life

If your first thought when someone tells you to slap the bag is, “I’m meant for better things in life than Franzia,” one Hospitality Management course could help you tap into your inner, boujee self. HM 311, otherwise known as “Introduction to Wines of the World,” is a favorite among students who have a taste for the finer things in life.

The class has been around for approximately 20 years, and is now taught by wife-husband duo Donna Quadri-Felitti and Pasquale Felitti.

The class was was initially known as “Wine Appreciation,” but the department decided to change it, so it would reflect the scope of the course, which encompasses both tasting wines and learning about wines made in other countries, as well as their histories. In addition to drinking the wine, the course also provides overviews of the production and business sides of wine, in addition to the role it plays in the hospitality industry.

“It is about building your vocabulary, both your aesthetic vocabulary as well as your concepts and traditions ways of speaking about wine,” Quadri-Felitti said. “You span the globe, and learn about all of the major grapes and growing areas, and learn about everything from every continent.”

The class, which is open only to student over 21 years old, meets once a week for two hours. Each class, students taste three prescribed wines. It lasts 15 weeks and is worth two credits.

“Wine is a part of celebrations, business meetings, some family and cultural traditions,” Quadri-Felitti said. “We emphasize the social experiences, the cultural phenomenon, and emphasize the fact that it’s a regulated and licensed product that needs to be respected.”

If you’re wondering how you can take this class to learn about the wines of the world – or to have an excuse to enjoy some great wine during the week – you’ll need to wait a little, unless, of course, you’re a hospitality major.

The class is open to all hospitality majors, but if seats are still available, enrollment is opened up to non-majors with special permission. In recent years, the class has been in classrooms that hold up to 80-90 students, so there’s more room to accommodate everyone.

