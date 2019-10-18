The Official College GameDay 2019 Drinking Game

Penn State’s clash with Michigan may not kick off until 7:30 p.m., but that shouldn’t stop you from getting up early and enjoying the festivities of the White Out.

Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew have returned to Penn State for the greatest spectacle in college football, which means that everyone in Pennsylvania should be awake by 9 a.m. at the latest to watch the show live from the HUB lawn.

For those of you trying to avoid a slow start, we’ve crafted this official GameDay drinking game. So grab your beverage of choice — preferably one of our approved White Out-themed drinks — and let’s get this party started:

If you’re tuning in from the comforts of your couch, raise your drink and take a sip. It’s GameDay, baby. You’ve earned this.

If you’ve been awake since 3 a.m. and are currently in the middle of the pit on the HUB lawn, take a pull from that ‘water bottle’ — you probably need it.

If you miss having Old Main as the backdrop, take a sip and curse that damn construction.

Is that Washington State flag waving in the background? Take a sip if you spot it, and imagine what life would be like if you could have taken Mike Leach’s course at Wazzou.

For every non-white shirt you see in the crowd, take a sip and curse under your breath.

Every time you see a sign that makes you laugh, toast the creator and take a sip.

Take 409 baby sips when the GameDay crew inevitably does a feature on something that pisses boomers off (i.e. the LawnBoyz chain or Jonathon Sutherland’s hair, apparently ).

). When Kirk Herbstreit lets his Penn State fandom show on national TV, give him a “We Are!” and take a sip.

show on national TV, give him a “We Are!” and take a sip. Every time an analyst picks an underdog in a matchup that could affect Penn State’s ranking, raise your drink and take a sip.

Take a sip every time Lee Corso says, “Not so fast, my friend!”

If you’re at the show, take a break from the booze and grab yourself a Coke — it’s one of the only times you’ll be able to get it on campus.

If they show Penn State’s College Football Playoff odds, take a swig and try not to think of that impending matchup at Ohio State.

Every time they mention a Nittany Lion who now plays on Sundays, take a sip.

Every time they play a highlight from Michigan’s last trip to Penn State, take a sip.

When the guest picker graces the stage, take a sip and express either your pleasure or disdain.

If Lee Corso: Puts on the Nittany Lion headgear, finish your drink. Puts on the Michigan headgear, finish your drink ~somberly~. Puts on the Michigan headgear then takes it off and puts on the Nittany Lion headgear, yell “NOT SO FAST, MY FRIEND” and finish your drink.



As always, enjoy the show and please, drink responsibly.

