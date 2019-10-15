White Out Drinks In Celebration Of White Out Week

There are few better weekends at Penn State than that of the White Out. The Nittany Lion’s annual White Out game (especially when slated for primetime television) is comparable to Christmas. It inspires merriment, love, camaraderie, and lots of drinking.

In honor of the White Out game this year, we’ve put together a list of “white” beverages that would be perfect additions to any pre-game or tailgating festivities.

White Lady Cocktail

Ingredients:

2 parts Gin (preferably Sapphire Gin)

1/2 part Orange Liqueur

1/2 part Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Fresh Egg White

How To Make It:

Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake.

Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Enjoy.

Depending on how many people you’re serving this weekend, be sure to adjust the ingredient levels to match. The parts are there as a guideline, not as a definitive amount.

White Walker Cocktail

Ingredients:

Blue Curacao liqueur

White Chocolate Liqueur (Godiva)

Club soda

Ice

How To Make It:

Fill cups with ice.

Pour white chocolate liqueur into each glass, about an inch or two high.

Slowly pour in club soda so that the white chocolate liqueur stays at the bottom.

Add a splash of Blue Curacao liqueur to the top of each drink.

Drizzle it with a spoon to keep the color near the top of the glass.

Enjoy.

Yes, the White Walker cocktail is inspired by the legendary HBO TV show Game of Thrones, but it also goes well with the Nittany Lions’ Blue and White.

White Russian

Ingredients:

Vodka (any flavorless brand)

Coffee Liqueur

Cream

How To Make It:

Pour all of the ingredients together in a jug and mix.

Fills cups with ice.

Pour mixed drink into cups.

Enjoy.

This drink will have you feeling like you can rig an election a Heisman vote for Sean Clifford. It’s the perfect way to start off Saturday morning before you head over to College GameDay.

Frat Juice

Ingredients:

Several handles of Crowne Russe

Several bottles of Sprite

How To Make It:

Do NOT refrigerate. The more lukewarm, the better.

Mix ingredients together in a giant beverage container.

Enjoy.

No one really likes frat juice, but it’s easy and cheap to make. There’s also no exact recipe, so just eyeball your proportions. You really can’t go wrong.

White Claws

Ingredients:

Assorted variety pack of White Claws

How To Make It:

Go to a beer distributor.

Locate an assorted variety pack.

Purchase the White Claws.

Enjoy.

Ain’t no laws, baby.

Have fun and tailgate hard this weekend Staters, but remember to drink responsibly.

