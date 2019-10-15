White Out Drinks In Celebration Of White Out Week
There are few better weekends at Penn State than that of the White Out. The Nittany Lion’s annual White Out game (especially when slated for primetime television) is comparable to Christmas. It inspires merriment, love, camaraderie, and lots of drinking.
In honor of the White Out game this year, we’ve put together a list of “white” beverages that would be perfect additions to any pre-game or tailgating festivities.
White Lady Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Gin (preferably Sapphire Gin)
- 1/2 part Orange Liqueur
- 1/2 part Fresh Lemon Juice
- 1 Fresh Egg White
How To Make It:
- Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake.
- Strain into a chilled cocktail glass.
- Enjoy.
Depending on how many people you’re serving this weekend, be sure to adjust the ingredient levels to match. The parts are there as a guideline, not as a definitive amount.
White Walker Cocktail
Ingredients:
- Blue Curacao liqueur
- White Chocolate Liqueur (Godiva)
- Club soda
- Ice
How To Make It:
- Fill cups with ice.
- Pour white chocolate liqueur into each glass, about an inch or two high.
- Slowly pour in club soda so that the white chocolate liqueur stays at the bottom.
- Add a splash of Blue Curacao liqueur to the top of each drink.
- Drizzle it with a spoon to keep the color near the top of the glass.
- Enjoy.
Yes, the White Walker cocktail is inspired by the legendary HBO TV show Game of Thrones, but it also goes well with the Nittany Lions’ Blue and White.
White Russian
Ingredients:
- Vodka (any flavorless brand)
- Coffee Liqueur
- Cream
How To Make It:
- Pour all of the ingredients together in a jug and mix.
- Fills cups with ice.
- Pour mixed drink into cups.
- Enjoy.
This drink will have you feeling like you can rig
an election a Heisman vote for Sean Clifford. It’s the perfect way to start off Saturday morning before you head over to College GameDay.
Frat Juice
Ingredients:
- Several handles of Crowne Russe
- Several bottles of Sprite
How To Make It:
- Do NOT refrigerate. The more lukewarm, the better.
- Mix ingredients together in a giant beverage container.
- Enjoy.
No one really likes frat juice, but it’s easy and cheap to make. There’s also no exact recipe, so just eyeball your proportions. You really can’t go wrong.
White Claws
Ingredients:
- Assorted variety pack of White Claws
How To Make It:
- Go to a beer distributor.
- Locate an assorted variety pack.
- Purchase the White Claws.
- Enjoy.
Ain’t no laws, baby.
Have fun and tailgate hard this weekend Staters, but remember to drink responsibly.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Who Wore It Best? Khakis Edition
Sorry Jim Harbaugh. Real men roll their khakis and I can think of 409 reasons why.
Hammocking Returns To Campus With Designated East Hall Groves
When hammocks were banned on campus last April, it seemed as though Penn States tree-swinging days were over. But with the installation of new hammock groves near East Halls, it appears that hammocks are here to stay.
Send this to a friend
Comments