Gameday Coverage: No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 16 Michigan

No. 7 Penn State football (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) will welcome No. 16 Michigan (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) to the toughest road atmosphere in college football Saturday night.

The undefeated Nittany Lions are favored to beat a Michigan team that hasn’t looked all that impressive during the first half of its 2019 season. Penn State’s defense is currently one of the best in the nation and are going to play a key role in what should be an entertaining White Out.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know in preparation for Penn State’s biggest home game of 2019.

Television

Saturday’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ABC. Chris Fowler, noted Penn State fan Kirk Herbstreit, and Maria Taylor will be on the call.

Radio

Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Matt McGloin

Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196

Weather

Aside from White Out conditions expected at Beaver Stadium Saturday night, it should be a great day for football.

Those planning on making the early morning wake-up call for College GameDay should bundle up, as temperatures will be in the 30s and it will be foggy throughout the morning. The sun is expected to come out around noon and temperatures will sit in the mid-50s throughout tailgate time. The night will stay fairly clear and will be in the high-40s during the game. No rain is expected, according to AccuWeather.

Last Meeting

These two squads have shared home game blowouts dating back to 2016. Their last match up was at the Big House in 2018 when Michigan destroyed the Nittany Lions 42-7. Penn State won the last match up at Beaver Stadium in 2017 42-13, while the Wolverines won 49-10 the year before that at home.

This marks the seventh straight season that the two teams have played each other and will be the 23rd meeting ever. Michigan leads the all-time series 14-8.

Injuries/Suspensions

Yetur Gross-Matos left the Iowa game with a lower-body injury last Saturday, but he is expected to play against Michigan. Other than that, offensive lineman Juice Scruggs’ injury in a car accident over the summer is the only known scratch on James Franklin’s roster.

Betting Lines

Penn State is favored to win Saturday’s game by nine points, according to Oddshark. The over-under for the contest is set at 47 points. (Editor’s note: The home team has won by double-digit points in the last three games of this series.)

The Nittany Lions just barely covered the 3.5 point spread against Iowa this past weekend, and are currently 4-2 against the points. The only two games James Franklin’s squad hasn’t covered were against Pitt and Purdue.

Media Coverage

Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and we’ll also provide play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.

Sports editors Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino) and Will Pegler (@gritdude) will be in the press box while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) are set to be on the field.

Onward State

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

Previewing The Enemy: Michigan Wolverines Michigan’s ninth-ranked pass defense is clearly the strength of this year’s edition of the Wolverines.