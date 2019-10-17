PSU news by
McLanahan’s Selling Lawnboyz Shirts

George Liu | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
10/17/19 2:13 pm

If you want to rep Penn State football’s coolest-named position group or just need something white to wear this weekend, McLanahan’s is now selling Lawnboyz t-shirts.

The shirts mimic the iconic chain worn by Penn State’s running backs after big plays, like Ricky Slade debuted on television during the Maryland game.

Short-sleeved shirts go for $8.99, while long sleeves go for $12.99. The McLanahan’s on College Ave. had the shirts Wednesday, but the one on Allen Street didn’t.

Lawnboyz is running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider’s nickname for his unit, which has scored 13 touchdowns this season and is averaging 188 yards per game. As Devyn Ford described following the Pitt game, “We’re running backs, so we eat up grass. If we eat up grass, we’ll score touchdowns, so that makes us ‘LawnBoyz.’”

Anthony Colucci

