McLanahan’s Selling Lawnboyz Shirts

If you want to rep Penn State football’s coolest-named position group or just need something white to wear this weekend, McLanahan’s is now selling Lawnboyz t-shirts.

The shirts mimic the iconic chain worn by Penn State’s running backs after big plays, like Ricky Slade debuted on television during the Maryland game.

Short-sleeved shirts go for $8.99, while long sleeves go for $12.99. The McLanahan’s on College Ave. had the shirts Wednesday, but the one on Allen Street didn’t.

Lawnboyz is running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider’s nickname for his unit, which has scored 13 touchdowns this season and is averaging 188 yards per game. As Devyn Ford described following the Pitt game, “We’re running backs, so we eat up grass. If we eat up grass, we’ll score touchdowns, so that makes us ‘LawnBoyz.’”

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

