Kirk Herbstreit: Penn State Has ‘The Best Student Section In The Country By Far’

We already knew that Kirk Herbstreit stans Penn State football, and he continued to show the team love throughout this past White Out weekend.

Herbstreit told local reporters that he thinks the White Out is the best atmosphere in college football on Friday. He kept signing his praises for the Nittany Lions’ gameday atmosphere as the clock wound down on the team’s 28-21 victory over No. 16 Michigan.

.@KirkHerbstreit knows! Tireless effort by @NittanyvillePSU and our game presentation team, among many many others. Unrivaled atmosphere! pic.twitter.com/0lkBUfVG3Y — Chris Grosse (@Chris_Grosse) October 20, 2019

“I just want to tell Penn State and their fans that this is the best student section in the country by far,” Herbstreit said. “Best game ops in the country. They do an incredible job. Every time we get a chance to come here, it’s one of those games you circle [on your calendar] in the preseason. They didn’t let us down this year.”

Penn State’s White Out once again produced one of college football’s most special atmospheres on Saturday night. The crowd of 110,669 fans who packed into Beaver Stadium was the fourth-largest in the venue’s history, and the fans were loud and engaged with the action throughout the contest.

Michigan got the ball first after Penn State won the coin toss and deferred, and that prompted the triumphant return of Sheck Wes’ “Mo Bamba” to Beaver Stadium’s speakers. Music man PJ Mullen used that and a video prompt of Jonathan Sutherland, who the Penn State community fully backed after he received a racist letter from an alumnus, showing off his dreadlocks to get the crowd going early. Spoiler alert: this worked.

Michigan was forced to burn a timeout before running its first offensive play of the game. That was just one example of the electric atmosphere felt at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night.

