Linnehan Leads Penn State Women’s Soccer To 3-1 Win Over Northwestern

Penn State women’s soccer (11-6-1, 7-3-0 Big Ten) defeated Northwestern (5-8-3, 3-4-2 Big Ten) Sunday afternoon on senior day at Jeffrey Field.

Penn State was dominant in the first half and was uncontainable against Northwestern. The Nittany Lions made their mark within the first five minutes of the game by putting a point on the board and were able to put up another one later in the first half.

Northwestern was able to score early in the second half, but it was not enough to take down the Nittany Lions who scored a third and continue on a five-game winning streak.

How It Happened

The match opened with the Nittany Lions in control, allowing freshman Payton Linnehan to take a shot which was deflected by Ally Schlegel in the fourth minute from just inside the box. Northwestern goalkeeper Mackenzie Wood made the save comfortably.

In the fifth minute, Linnehan latched onto a long ball from Sam Coffey and was able to send it in over Wood, giving the freshman her third goal of the season and putting Penn State up 1-0.

In the 10th minute of the match, Kerry Abello teased the Northwestern defense with her dazzling skills and centered a cross, allowing Frankie Tagliaferri to attack the net. Tagliaferri couldn’t make the shot work, and it went just right of the goal mouth.

Linnehan doubled her tally in the 19th minute, collecting the ball from a corner in the box and firing a low shot past wood to make it 2-0 for Penn State.

Penn State’s backline didn’t find itself under too much pressure in the first half. When Northwestern’s Aurea Martin began closing in on the backline, Caitlin Haislip delivered a crucial tackle in the 33rd minute that regained possession for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State finished the half with 10 shots to Northwestern’s zero, and a 2-0 lead over the Wildcats.

In the 46th minute of the match, Olivia Stone took possession of the ball in the Nittany Lion penalty area and headed the ball past Amanda Dennis. Her goal put Northwestern on the board and brought the match to 2-1.

In the 53rd minute Linnehan chased down a ball on on the line then crossed it to Coffey, who was to the left of the goal. Coffey got around a Northwestern defender to take a shot that was cleared on the goal line.

Penn State earned a corner in the 63rd minute. Coffey took the corner and sent a driven cross to Schlegel, who rose high above her defender to head the ball into the net. Her strike was confirmed after the initial call, giving Schlegel her 11th goal and putting Penn State up two goals.

Abello, back in the corner in the 74th minute sent a Northwestern defender sprawling and at a loss of possession as she crossed the ball to Linnehan. The freshman, hoping to complete her hat trick, took a shot but sent it high.

The Nittany Lions closed out the match, continuing to block out Northwestern’s shots and sealing a 3-1 victory.

Player of the Match

Payton Linnehan|Freshman|Winger

Linnehan has been adding goals to her play as a winger for Penn State. She gave the Nittany Lions two goals in this match in addition to the other two that she has put up for Penn State this season. Linnehan is proving to be a crucial attacking player with an extremely bright future.

What’s Next?

Penn State heads to Lincoln, Nebraska to face the University of Nebraska (4-8-4, 3-4-2 Big Ten) for the final regular season match of the season Sunday, October 27.

