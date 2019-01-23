Penn Staters Fear The Worst For Sheck Wes’ Arrival At The BJC

“Mo Bamba” affects everyone differently. When Beaver Stadium music man PJ Mullen hears it, he immediately hits the replay button. When Iowa tight end Noah Fant hears it, he forgets to run his route. And when any frat dude hears it at Pman, he feels the need to find the closest group of bros and jump on them — even if he doesn’t know them.

And for some people, “Mo Bamba” has led them to fear that the Bryce Jordan Center will go up in flames. Or collapse. Or become the site of the latest student-led riot.

While many are excited to see Wes in person when he opens for Travis Scott next month, even more are wary of the chaos that could ensue when he performs the song that made him famous. Given how much energy it injected into the crowd during the infamous “Mo Bamba” game, who can blame them?

That’s awesome! So after the BJC burns down where will the remaining home basketball games be played? https://t.co/ft616nrYlP — Brian Stickler (@Brian_Stickler) January 22, 2019

All that matters is that THON is two weeks before. After the dancers sit, the BJC is fair game.

Will the BJC burn to the ground? Probably. Some would be fine with it. https://t.co/gliyDEDv4x — Lifelong Rams Fan (@craigzelanskay) January 22, 2019

What we won’t miss: The weirdly placed student section on the sideline

What we will miss: The opportunity to eat chicken, waffles, and tacos all at once and that 1954 Final Four banner

The BJC is gonna need to be rebuilt after this concert — Thomas Novak (@thomas0398) January 22, 2019

It’s a good thing Young Sheck Wes is getting really rich on the off chance that he’s liable for any riot-incited damage for making the BJC too ~lit~.

God damn I can see the riots happening already https://t.co/56U2ZBZntM — La soleli (@GoldenBoyBryson) January 23, 2019

Forget Beaver Canyon. We’re gathering at will call.

My dads way too excited about this concert… https://t.co/WVrk9K89SV — kristin (@kriskaplewicz) January 23, 2019

Penn State dads remain a dangerous breed. Approach with caution. New Balance and Natty are a volatile combo.

