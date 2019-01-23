Penn Staters Fear The Worst For Sheck Wes’ Arrival At The BJC
“Mo Bamba” affects everyone differently. When Beaver Stadium music man PJ Mullen hears it, he immediately hits the replay button. When Iowa tight end Noah Fant hears it, he forgets to run his route. And when any frat dude hears it at Pman, he feels the need to find the closest group of bros and jump on them — even if he doesn’t know them.
And for some people, “Mo Bamba” has led them to fear that the Bryce Jordan Center will go up in flames. Or collapse. Or become the site of the latest student-led riot.
While many are excited to see Wes in person when he opens for Travis Scott next month, even more are wary of the chaos that could ensue when he performs the song that made him famous. Given how much energy it injected into the crowd during the infamous “Mo Bamba” game, who can blame them?
All that matters is that THON is two weeks before. After the dancers sit, the BJC is fair game.
What we won’t miss: The weirdly placed student section on the sideline
What we will miss: The opportunity to eat chicken, waffles, and tacos all at once and that 1954 Final Four banner
The BJC is gonna need to be rebuilt after this concert— Thomas Novak (@thomas0398) January 22, 2019
It’s a good thing Young Sheck Wes is getting really rich on the off chance that he’s liable for any riot-incited damage for making the BJC too ~lit~.
Forget Beaver Canyon. We’re gathering at will call.
Penn State dads remain a dangerous breed. Approach with caution. New Balance and Natty are a volatile combo.
