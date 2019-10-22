Pie The Willard Preacher At PGN’s THON Fundraiser

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been personally victimized by the Willard Preacher.

You’ll now have your chance to show the Willard Preacher how you really feel about his damning monologues, while benefiting THON when business frat Phi Gamma Nu hosts its first Pie-the-Willard-Preacher event from 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 23 on the patio outside the HUB.

At the fundraiser, a bucket will be filled with rubber ducks that have either “PIE” or “CANDY” written on the bottom. Donors can pay either $3 to pick one duck or $5 to pick two ducks out of the bucket. If they pick a duck that says “CANDY” on the bottom, they’ll be given candy and able to donate again for another draw. If they pick one with “PIE,” they’ll be able to serve up some sweet, sweet revenge on the Willard Preacher in pie form. All proceeds will go to THON.

PGN THON chair Cameron Ketyer said that when the org approached the Willard Preacher he was “intrigued” with the event. Ketyer said he recognized some students might want to get back at him and helped make it work for the sake of benefiting Four Diamonds.

The Pie the Willard Preacher event is the latest fundraiser hosted by PGN, which has topped the general orgs fundraising total at THON each of the last three years. The last time PGN didn’t lead general orgs in fundraising, it finished second.

We dance in 122!

About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.