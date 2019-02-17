Springfield, ATO/ZTA Top THON 2019 Fundraisers

Every organization that participates in THON deserves recognition for its dedication and activities, but some organizations rank among the top fundraisers nearly every year — and they prefer to keep it that way.

ZTA and ATO held on to their traditional lead once again this year on the Greek leaderboard, while Springfield took the lead in the Special Interest category.

Here’s the rundown of the fundraising leaders from THON 2019:

Independent Dancer Couples

5. Morgan Flynn & Kylie Scovern: $13,545.56

4. Chelsey Bunner & Megan Reese: $16,349.62

3. Hugh Curtin & Jess Maciejewski: $17,385.91

2. Kelsey Mullen & Connor Mullen: $18,136.54

1. Madeline Hindermyer & Maci Russell: $20,706

Commonwealth Campuses

5. Scranton: $43,538.71

4. Berks: $44,671.39

3. Altoona: $46,911.63

2. Behrend: $57,155.67

1. Fayette: $70,867.37

General Orgs

5. Club Cross Country: $67,401.09

4. SAAB: $70,396.25

3. Phi Chi Theta: $85,535.36

2. Epsilon Sigma Alpha & Alpha Epsilon Pi: $105,487.92

1. Phi Gamma Nu: $132,316.53

Greek Orgs



5. Delta Upsilon & Delta Gamma: $119,026.06

4. Gamma Phi Beta & Acacia: $136,173.20

3. Kappa Sigma & Sigma Delta Tau: $169,125.60

2. Phi Kappa Psi & Alpha Omicron Pi: $170,715.27

1. Alpha Tau Omega & Zeta Tau Alpha: $254,355.04

Special Interest

5. FOTO: $93,127.02

4. Atlas: $114,795.80

3. Eclipse: $120,100.42

2. Ohana: $132,117.38

1. Springfield: $149,371.84

Totals aside, congratulations to every organization that volunteered with THON throughout this year to raise more than $10 million for the kids.

