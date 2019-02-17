PSU news by
Springfield, ATO/ZTA Top THON 2019 Fundraisers

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
2/17/19 4:15 pm

Every organization that participates in THON deserves recognition for its dedication and activities, but some organizations rank among the top fundraisers nearly every year — and they prefer to keep it that way.

ZTA and ATO held on to their traditional lead once again this year on the Greek leaderboard, while Springfield took the lead in the Special Interest category.

Here’s the rundown of the fundraising leaders from THON 2019:

Independent Dancer Couples

5. Morgan Flynn & Kylie Scovern: $13,545.56
4. Chelsey Bunner & Megan Reese: $16,349.62
3. Hugh Curtin & Jess Maciejewski: $17,385.91
2. Kelsey Mullen & Connor Mullen: $18,136.54
1. Madeline Hindermyer & Maci Russell: $20,706

Commonwealth Campuses

5. Scranton: $43,538.71
4. Berks: $44,671.39
3. Altoona: $46,911.63
2. Behrend: $57,155.67
1. Fayette: $70,867.37

General Orgs

5. Club Cross Country: $67,401.09
4. SAAB: $70,396.25
3. Phi Chi Theta: $85,535.36
2. Epsilon Sigma Alpha & Alpha Epsilon Pi: $105,487.92
1. Phi Gamma Nu: $132,316.53

Greek Orgs

5. Delta Upsilon & Delta Gamma: $119,026.06
4. Gamma Phi Beta & Acacia: $136,173.20
3. Kappa Sigma & Sigma Delta Tau: $169,125.60
2. Phi Kappa Psi & Alpha Omicron Pi: $170,715.27
1. Alpha Tau Omega & Zeta Tau Alpha: $254,355.04

Special Interest

5. FOTO: $93,127.02
4. Atlas: $114,795.80
3. Eclipse: $120,100.42
2. Ohana: $132,117.38
1. Springfield: $149,371.84

Totals aside, congratulations to every organization that volunteered with THON throughout this year to raise more than $10 million for the kids.

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a senior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

THON 2019 Raises $10,621,683.76 For The Kids

With no canning weekends held this year and canvassing eventually suspended as well, this year’s total is a testament to how committed THON volunteers truly are.

The Rockets Replace Go Go Gadjet As THON 2019 Closing Act

Dameshek Family: ‘Thank You Will Never Be Enough’

