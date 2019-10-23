Aaron Molloy Wins TopDrawerSoccer Player Of The Week
Penn State men’s soccer captain Aaron Molloy won the TopDrawerSoccer.com Player of the Week award for his two outstanding performances last week. The award is given to the best college player in the nation each week.
Molloy, a central midfielder for the Nittany Lions, finished with two goals and an assist through two matches last week.
The Irishman scored from the penalty spot and assisted Liam Butts in a victory over Pitt on Tuesday, before adding the second goal in a 2-1 win against Wisconsin over the weekend.
Molloy’s performances helped the Nittany Lions become nationally ranked for the first time since 2015, leading them to the No. 19 spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll.
Along with being recognized as the best player in the nation through the past seven days, Molloy received Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his college career.
Before Molloy, freshman Liam Butts picked up the Big Ten Player of the Week honor the previous week, and both defender Brandon Hackenberg and goalkeeper Josh Levine earned Defensive Player of the Week within the conference so far this year.
Molloy continued his exceptional stretch of form with an equalizing goal against James Madison Tuesday night.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
The Anatomy Of The Land-Grant Trophy
What could possibly make a trophy more beautiful than an assortment of statues and photos on a handsome, 70-pound block of wood?
Airbnb Hosts Make $732k During Record-Setting White Out Weekend
White Out weekend unsurprisingly brought Airbnb’s highest numbers for State College this season.
Send this to a friend
Comments