Aaron Molloy Wins TopDrawerSoccer Player Of The Week

Penn State men’s soccer captain Aaron Molloy won the TopDrawerSoccer.com Player of the Week award for his two outstanding performances last week. The award is given to the best college player in the nation each week.

A senior standout is the latest Player of the Week, as he headlines a Big Ten title charge and a non-conference victory at home:https://t.co/DdK6T7u8Sp — TopDrawerSoccer (@TopDrawerSoccer) October 22, 2019

Molloy, a central midfielder for the Nittany Lions, finished with two goals and an assist through two matches last week.

The Irishman scored from the penalty spot and assisted Liam Butts in a victory over Pitt on Tuesday, before adding the second goal in a 2-1 win against Wisconsin over the weekend.

66' | Rebound goals, just something @aaronmolloy18 does best!



The senior puts one away off a corner kick and Penn State is up by two!



: 2

: 0 pic.twitter.com/8YoOJk8Hk6 — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) October 20, 2019

Molloy’s performances helped the Nittany Lions become nationally ranked for the first time since 2015, leading them to the No. 19 spot in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

Along with being recognized as the best player in the nation through the past seven days, Molloy received Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his college career.

Before Molloy, freshman Liam Butts picked up the Big Ten Player of the Week honor the previous week, and both defender Brandon Hackenberg and goalkeeper Josh Levine earned Defensive Player of the Week within the conference so far this year.

Molloy continued his exceptional stretch of form with an equalizing goal against James Madison Tuesday night.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons