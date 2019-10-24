A Look At Sean Clifford And KJ Hamler’s Longstanding Bromance

Sean Clifford and KJ Hamler are in love, and we’re here for it.

Clifford finished his first White Out start with four total touchdowns and 182 passing yards, two of those scores coming on passes to Hamler. The redshirt sophomore wide receiver finished his night with a team-leading 108 receiving yards for six grabs, along with a game-sealing 3rd down conversion on a handoff from his quarterback.

The pair go all the way back to middle school, as they attended camps together during the recruiting process. Hamler credits Clifford as the reason why he came to Penn State, and he’s told the media that he “didn’t want any other quarterback” besides Clifford.

The quarterback and wide receiver’s tight-knit relationship was on full display for the nation to see after Saturday night’s White Out victory. The pair were interviewed by ESPN’s Maria Taylor and couldn’t stop showering each other with compliments and hugging at every opportunity.

“[KJ]’s the most electrifying player in college football,” Clifford said. “He showed it tonight on a national stage.”

The Clifford-Hamler bromance has been evident throughout the season, even before the White Out. Of Clifford’s 16 touchdown passes, seven have been to his old friend from middle school. The two were clearly in sync against the Wolverines, as both of the touchdown passes hit Hamler in stride.

Clifford’s best statistical performance of the season so far came against Maryland. He threw for 398 passing yards and three touchdowns, and a score with his legs. Hamler was hardly surprised that the redshirt sophomore had so much success in his first road game start.

“This is Cliff’s first year starting, but I don’t consider him a young quarterback,” Hamler said. “He and I were in the same recruiting class. We’ve been doing this for a while now. This was born to happen.”

With a No. 6 AP poll ranking, a 7-0 start, and a spot as one of the nation’s top ten scoring offenses, it certainly looks like the pair were born to lead the Nittany Lions on that side of the ball. After Saturday’s game, Clifford was proud to discuss just how close he is with his wide receiver.

“To be able to play in this environment in front of 110,000 people, on national television, in the biggest game of the week with a guy that I’ve known for so long and I recruited myself, that’s where the emotion comes out of,” Clifford said. “When I say that he’s my brother and I love him, I mean that from the heart.”

About the Author

Will Pegler

