ESPN Reporter, Alumna Emily Kaplan Returns For Conversation Series

ESPN reporter and Penn State alumna Emily Kaplan will return to campus for “A Conversation with Emily Kaplan” on October 28 at 7 p.m. in 10 Sparks Building.

The event is sponsored by the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism as part of an ongoing conversation series that aims to bring big names in sports and sports media to campus to discuss relevant and current topics.

Kaplan graduated from Penn State with a journalism degree in 2013. Since then, she’s worked with The Associated Press, The Boston Globe, and Sports Illustrated. She joined the ESPN team in 2017 on the NHL beat, and covers a variety of other topics for their TV shows.

Kaplan made her “Around the Horn” debut in May with a win, using her wealth of hockey knowledge to defeat her fellow sportswriters in the debate-style ESPN show.

Event attendees will have the chance to ask Kaplan questions following her introduction for a Q&A session. Curley Center Director John Afleck will moderate the discussion. The event is free and open to the public.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Emma Dieter Emma is a senior from the ever-popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

More Grudge Matches We Need Following Wrestling & Football Spikeball Game After the festivities on Tuesday, we couldn’t help but wonder what it would be like if more varsity athletes in Happy Valley challenged each other to (not-so) friendly competition outside of their respective sports.