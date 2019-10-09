UPUA To Host Part-Time Job Fair October 10

The University Park Undergraduate Association will host its third annual part-time job fair Thursday, October 10 in the HUB TV Lounge.

Thousands of students are employed by Penn State every year. Previous installments of the part-time job fair have included job opportunities for students in organizations ranging from Campus Recreation and Penn State Career Services to positions downtown at Panera Bread and Taco Bell.

After the first fair in the fall of 2017, students voiced a desire to see off-campus as well as on-campus opportunities at the fair. For this reason, job openings from downtown State College and the surrounding area will also be featured.

The fair was originally slated to take place on September 5, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was postponed to a later date.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the HUB TV Lounge. UPUA will hold another part-time job fair during the spring semester.

About the Author

Sarah Baumann Sarah is a sophomore studying Health Policy & Administration. She is a proud resident of Bethlehem, PA. You can usually find her sitting in the S Zone at football games or supporting the Portland Timbers, Liverpool FC and the U.S. National Teams. If you ever want to hear about the time she played cornhole with Trace McSorley or met Saquon at homecoming let her know. If you want to know more email her at [email protected] and follow her on insta @skbaumann

