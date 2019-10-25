Staff Predictions: No. 6 Penn State vs. Michigan State

No. 6 Penn State football (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) will travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) in yet another battle for the beautiful Land-Grant Trophy on Saturday afternoon.

The Nittany Lions are coming off of their biggest victory of the 2019 season over Michigan at last weekend’s White Out. James Franklin’s squad now stands as one of the top teams in the Big Ten, while the Spartans sit at fourth-place in the Big Ten East.

Despite the fact that Penn State has lost its past two meetings with Michigan State, our staff is confident that the Nittany Lions will leave Spartan Stadium with a win.

Otis Lyons (2-0): Penn State 35, Michigan State 6

This is the definition of a trap game. There is precedent for Michigan State spoiling the Nittany Lions’ parade. There is a beautiful trophy on the line as well.

It won’t matter on Saturday.

James Franklin’s team is on another level this year, and has its sights firmly set on the College Football Playoff. While this means the Nittany Lions will most likely need to beat Ohio State, they know that every game will count, and Franklin’s 1-0 mentality will pay off here.

Sean Clifford will start slow, but the running game will spring to life by the second quarter. Expect the defense to have another flawless game, as the only touchdowns will come from Nittany Lions.

Samuel Brungo (3-0): Penn State 31, Michigan State 23

Last week I, predicted a two possession spread, and to my surprise, the Wolverines covered. I talked about how Penn State football stressed me out, and how that wouldn’t be the case this time. I was wrong.

This week I’m predicting that I will be stressed. I have just given into the fact that no matter who the Nittany Lions play, they are going to stress me out. The Spartans have made me cry both of the last two years, but I don’t think they will do that on Saturday. Penn State will sneak by with a one-possession win. State by 8.

Andy Mollenauer (4-0): Penn State 34, Michigan State 7

Michigan State’s season has been nothing short of a disappointment. The Spartans, who began this season at No. 18 in the country, are now unranked and have lost three of their last five games, albeit two of those losses coming at the hands of Ohio State and Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions, however, remain unbeaten and have dominated in conference play. With victories over ranked Big Ten foes Michigan and Iowa, Penn State shouldn’t be worried heading into this matchup. The Nittany Lions lead the Spartans across the stat sheet in categories including points per game, points allowed per game, and total yards.

Anthony Fiset (2-0): Penn State 31, Michigan 24

Despite what James Franklin says, I think he will be extra motivated to win this week after the Land-Grant Trophy has eluded him the past two years. I mean, it’s the most beautiful in trophy ever made, and I could only imagine how badly his heart hurts to be away from it for two years. There’s no chance in hell East Lansing that Franklin’s Land-Grant Trophy drought extends to three years.

Gabe Angieri (1-0): Penn State 27, Michigan State 20

Coming off of a bye week, Michigan State will be well-prepared for Penn State. The Spartans have given the Nittany Lions problems in the recent past and have beaten them in the last two meetings. It will be competitive until the very end, but Penn State will hold off Michigan State in the fourth quarter and capture the prestigious Land-Grant Trophy.

Jarod Kutz (1-0): Penn State 31, Michigan State 17

Coming off a big White Out win at home against Michigan, the Nittany Lions will keep it rolling against Michigan State to improve to 8-0 on the season. Considering the fact that the Spartans gave up more than 900 yards to Ohio State and Wisconsin combined, they will not catch a break against this Penn State offense that averages well above 400 yards per game.

The key factors in the game will be the offensive line and the running back unit. If Penn State protects Sean Clifford and establishes a strong run game, the Spartans will have a hard time stopping the Nittany Lions.The game will be a battle, but Penn State will be able to finish the game on the ground. Running back Noah Cain will get the carries he absolutely deserves and find the end zone at least once on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions will get this win and turn their focus to the only undefeated team left in the Big Ten West (sorry Wisconsin), Minnesota.

Also, no weather delays please.

Matt Noah (3-0): Penn State 42, Michigan State 6

I’m calling a complete blowout of the Spartans. Penn State has a been on a complete tear this season and the train will continue to roll Saturday. With the offense making plays to move the ball downfield and the defense playing as strong as any unit in the nation, the Nittany Lions are too much to handle for Michigan State

Michigan State had high hopes going into the season, but after consecutive losses to Ohio State and Wisconsin the season has taken a turn for the worse. The Spartans won’t do much on offense other than a couple chunk plays, and Brent Pry’s unit will shut them down consistently.

Yes, Penn State has had its fair share of issues in East Lansing, but this is the game that will erase all the other ugly losses of the past. The Nittany Lions will win big Saturday.

Anthony Colucci (7-0): Penn State 20, Michigan State 0

I’m as nervous as the next guy about playing Michigan State after the last two years. But between the Spartans’ recent struggles and Penn State’s hot streak, I’m going against my gut and common sense and saying the Nittany Lions won’t have an issue with this team. Sure, it won’t be the most exciting game. But it’ll be Big Ten football at its finest and hopefully include Noah Cain grounding and pounding the Spartan defense throughout the second half en route to the team’s eighth win.

Whatever the outcome is though, it’ll be what the Land-Grant Trophy wants.

Matt DiSanto (7-0): Penn State 24, Michigan State 16

When I think about this weekend’s impending showdown, all the signs of a Penn State loss are there. The team is traveling to Michigan State, (probably) playing in the rain, and coming off of an improbable White Out win against Michigan. I mean, the Nittany Lions were basically one routine catch away from what could have been a devastating loss at home.

However, they didn’t lose. In fact, they’re playing some of the best football I’ve seen in my few years as a Penn State fan. The Spartans feature a stingy defense, but their less-than-stellar offense gives me hope that the Nittany Lions’ tough-as-nails defense will continue to feast Saturday.

Sure, Michigan State is coming off a bye week. So what? Its last two games featured absolute beatdowns, and I don’t think any amount of rest will fix that in a week. I believe Penn State will ride its current momentum to yet another conference win and head into its second bye week undefeated.

Will Pegler (7-0): Penn State 31, Michigan State 14

It’s no secret that Penn State has struggled against Sparty over the past few seasons. The Nittany Lions fell to Michigan State in 2017 after a strange three-hour weather delay and lost in Beaver Stadium last season thanks to a heartbreaking last-second touchdown.

What’s different this year? James Franklin’s squad is undefeated and not coming off of a deflating loss to Ohio State like it was in 2017 and 2018. This team looks plenty confident to take on just about any opponent, and for good reason. The Nittany Lion defense is allowing just ten points per game, the third-best mark in college football, and I don’t expect the unit to allow much of any points to a struggling Michigan State offense.

The Spartans have the third-worst scoring offense in the Big Ten and are going to struggle to do much of anything against a dominant Nittany Lion defensive line and talented linebacker core. I expect Micah Parsons to have another big day against Michigan State, while Robert Windsor is likely to have a game similar to his amazing performance against Iowa.

Sean Clifford will throw a couple of dimes to the love of his life KJ Hamler, and Penn State’s offense will have a nice day against the Spartans. James Franklin will fly back to State College with an 8-0 record and a lovely Land- Grant Trophy under his arm.

Mikey Mandarino (7-0): Penn State 21, Michigan State 19

My mind is telling me that this is another “trap game” in a hostile environment for Penn State that just might end in defeat. My gut however, says the Nittany Lions will squeak out a victory at Spartan Stadium.

I can’t pinpoint exactly what it is, but this Penn State team just has that special something — the special something needed to get over the line in so-called trap games on the road against an opponent that’s beaten you three out of the last four years. Perhaps that special something is the team’s new-found ability to finish games on both sides of the ball thanks to the likes of Lamont Wade breaking up 4th-and-goal passes and Noah Cain rumbling and stumbling for what seems like five yards on every carry he gets

Michigan State just might prove to be Penn State’s toughest test yet this year. I don’t think the Spartans are the most talented team in the world, but they always show up against James Franklin’s program — even in a 45-12 blowout loss in 2016. Bold prediction time: Michigan State scores a touchdown to pull within two, but Micah Parsons blows up Brian Lewerke with an emphatic sack on the ensuing two-point conversion try to seal an eighth consecutive Penn State victory.

