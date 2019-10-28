PSU news by
Is College GameDay In The Cards For Penn State-Minnesota Game?

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Jarod Kutz
10/28/19 4:13 am

Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck made a bold statement at his postgame press conference Saturday when he gave a pitch for his school to host College GameDay when it plays also-undefeated Penn State next weekend.

Fleck showed plenty of spirit and enthusiasm when asked about the opportunity for Minnesota to host what would be its first-ever College GameDay. He cited the Gophers’ dream season, state-wide interest in the team, and the population density of the Twin Cities as reasons for GameDay to come.

The Golden Gophers are 8-0 for the first time since 1941 and are ranked No. 13 in the latest AP Poll, which is their highest ranking in more than 15 years. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll and are also 8-0.

However, there’s one small problem with College GameDay traveling to Minnesota for the match-up: No. 1 LSU will play No. 2 Alabama the same day.

“You can go to [Alabama and LSU] any year,” Fleck said. “Pick a year, pick a game. You can go to them every game of the season, if you would like. College GameDay is about unique stories, about unique places, about unique moments…If I could tell ESPN: Believe me, trust me, come to the Twin City area.”

Kirk Herbstreit, one of the hosts of College GameDay (also a closet Penn State fan), loved everything about Fleck’s pitch. Herbstreit explains that he doesn’t make the decisions for College GameDay’s location, but he would definitely be in favor of heading to Minnesota for the show.

Along with Fleck’s attempt to sway the decision, the Minnesota football team account took a crack at generating some buzz as well.

The tweet highlights Minnesota’s impressive wins this season and why the Gophers would be a good candidate to host College GameDay.

With all four teams entering a bye this week (Minnesota, Penn State, Alabama, LSU), it’s unlikely that this coming week of football will affect the importance and hype of either match-up. That said, as per recent history, the site of GameDay will be announced either Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Jarod Kutz

