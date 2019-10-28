Is College GameDay In The Cards For Penn State-Minnesota Game?

Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck made a bold statement at his postgame press conference Saturday when he gave a pitch for his school to host College GameDay when it plays also-undefeated Penn State next weekend.

Fleck showed plenty of spirit and enthusiasm when asked about the opportunity for Minnesota to host what would be its first-ever College GameDay. He cited the Gophers’ dream season, state-wide interest in the team, and the population density of the Twin Cities as reasons for GameDay to come.

…and here's @Coach_Fleck's pitch for @CollegeGameDay to be here in two weeks for @GopherFootball vs @PennStateFball.



It would be GameDay's first-ever visit to the #Gophers.



(3 tweets to get the whole clip in)



1/3 pic.twitter.com/pHZ9e4xagL — KSTPSports (@KSTPSports) October 27, 2019

The Golden Gophers are 8-0 for the first time since 1941 and are ranked No. 13 in the latest AP Poll, which is their highest ranking in more than 15 years. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll and are also 8-0.

However, there’s one small problem with College GameDay traveling to Minnesota for the match-up: No. 1 LSU will play No. 2 Alabama the same day.

“You can go to [Alabama and LSU] any year,” Fleck said. “Pick a year, pick a game. You can go to them every game of the season, if you would like. College GameDay is about unique stories, about unique places, about unique moments…If I could tell ESPN: Believe me, trust me, come to the Twin City area.”

Kirk Herbstreit, one of the hosts of College GameDay (also a closet Penn State fan), loved everything about Fleck’s pitch. Herbstreit explai ns that he doesn’t make the decisions for College GameDay’s location, but he would definitely be in favor of heading to Minnesota for the show.

Sold me. I love it. If only I were making the decision. Love their story. Undefeated Gophers vs Undefeated Lions!

Gonna be HYPED!! https://t.co/pntybGBPOK — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 27, 2019

Along with Fleck’s attempt to sway the decision, the Minnesota football team account took a crack at generating some buzz as well.

To Whom It May Concern pic.twitter.com/qNGRI6X9ZA — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) October 27, 2019

The tweet highlights Minnesota’s impressive wins this season and why the Gophers would be a good candidate to host College GameDay.

With all four teams entering a bye this week (Minnesota, Penn State, Alabama, LSU), it’s unlikely that this coming week of football will affect the importance and hype of either match-up. That said, as per recent history, the site of GameDay will be announced either Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author