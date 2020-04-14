Sue Paterno Donates $100,000 To Support Students Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Sue Paterno has donated $100,000 to support Penn State students in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Half of her gift will be donated to the Student Care & Advocacy Emergency Fund to support students who have been impacted the most by the crisis, while the other half will benefit the Lion’s Pantry, Penn State’s on-campus food bank.

“All of our lives have been changed and challenged by the far-reaching effects of COVID-19,” Paterno said in a release. “No one can foresee how our students will be impacted, but we must do what we can to help them as they pursue their educational goals.”

President Eric Barron added leadership and advocacy such as Paterno’s are needed now more than ever.

“Through her gift, Sue not only becomes the most generous donor to date in our efforts to get support to these students as quickly as possible, she also creates an inspiring model for the entire Penn State community with her belief that we can rise to this challenge through our shared faith in our students and our shared hopes for their future,” Barron said.

Paterno graduated from Penn State in 1962 and has since supported many university programs, along with her late husband and former football coach, Joe Paterno. The couple launched the university’s Paterno Fellows program and numerous other programs around campus.

“We look forward to the day we can welcome them back to their respective campuses,” Paterno wrote. “Our goal is to inspire others in the Penn State and local community to join in our efforts to assist students in unprecedented times of challenge.”

About the Author

Jarod Kutz Jarod Kutz is a junior majoring in public relations and minoring in business. Growing up 45 minutes away in Altoona, he knew Penn State was going to be his destination after high school. You can find Jarod watching his favorite sports teams (Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, or Indianapolis Colts ~ don't ask him how), eating Chipotle, or scrolling through social media. Follow @kutz53 on Twitter or shoot him an email at [email protected]

