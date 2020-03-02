Movin’ On To Reveal 2020 Lineup March 4
It not might feel like it at times, but warm weather is coming slowly, but surely. And as a reminder of that, Movin’ On’ is getting set to release its lineup for this year’s end-of-year music festival.
Movin’ On will announce its 2020 lineup at noon on Wednesday, March 4 when it take overs the HUB from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Last year’s Movin’ On featured four artists: Bryce Vine, Snakehips, and A$AP Ferg, while Grouplove headlined it. It was the second consecutive year that Movin’ On only brought four acts to Penn State due to budget constraints.
This year’s Movin’ On will take place on the last day of classes on Friday, May 1. As always, the festival will take place on the IM Fields.
