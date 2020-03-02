PSU news by
Movin’ On To Reveal 2020 Lineup March 4

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Jarod Kutz
3/2/20 4:10 am

It not might feel like it at times, but warm weather is coming slowly, but surely. And as a reminder of that, Movin’ On’ is getting set to release its lineup for this year’s end-of-year music festival.

Movin’ On will announce its 2020 lineup at noon on Wednesday, March 4 when it take overs the HUB from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Last year’s Movin’ On featured four artists: Bryce Vine, Snakehips, and A$AP Ferg, while Grouplove headlined it. It was the second consecutive year that Movin’ On only brought four acts to Penn State due to budget constraints.

This year’s Movin’ On will take place on the last day of classes on Friday, May 1. As always, the festival will take place on the IM Fields.

Jarod Kutz

Jarod Kutz is a junior majoring in public relations and minoring in business. Growing up 45 minutes away in Altoona, he knew Penn State was going to be his destination after high school. You can find Jarod watching his favorite sports teams (Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, or Indianapolis Colts ~ don't ask him how), eating Chipotle, or scrolling through social media. Follow @kutz53 on Twitter or shoot him an email at [email protected]

