The Nittany Lion To Host Live ‘Home Work-In’ May 3
Ever wished you could break a sweat and hit the gym with the Symbol of Our Best? You might be in luck.
The Nittany Lion will host a live-streamed workout class at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 3 on Planet Fitness’ Facebook page.
The sponsored fitness classes hope to provide folks at home with healthy and safe alternatives to keep them moving. Each virtual class will last for about 20 minutes and won’t require any additional equipment.
The workouts are designed to help combat stress and provide a little motivation and inspiration to keep folks mentally and physically fit while they’re stuck at home.
If you’re not able to participate Sunday night, the Nittany Lion’s workout session will be posted onto Planet Fitness’ YouTube channel soon after.
