The Nittany Lion To Host Live ‘Home Work-In’ May 3

Carly Weiss | Onward State
By Jarod Kutz
5/2/20 2:03 pm

Ever wished you could break a sweat and hit the gym with the Symbol of Our Best? You might be in luck.

The Nittany Lion will host a live-streamed workout class at 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 3 on Planet Fitness’ Facebook page.

The sponsored fitness classes hope to provide folks at home with healthy and safe alternatives to keep them moving. Each virtual class will last for about 20 minutes and won’t require any additional equipment.

The workouts are designed to help combat stress and provide a little motivation and inspiration to keep folks mentally and physically fit while they’re stuck at home.

If you’re not able to participate Sunday night, the Nittany Lion’s workout session will be posted onto Planet Fitness’ YouTube channel soon after.

About the Author

Jarod Kutz

Jarod Kutz is a junior majoring in public relations and minoring in business. Growing up 45 minutes away in Altoona, he knew Penn State was going to be his destination after high school. You can find Jarod watching his favorite sports teams (Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, or Indianapolis Colts ~ don't ask him how), eating Chipotle, or scrolling through social media. Follow @kutz53 on Twitter or shoot him an email at [email protected]

