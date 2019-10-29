How To Celebrate Halloween In State College
It’s beginning to look a lot like
Christmas fall. The foliage is here, the pumpkins are carved, and your last-minute Halloween costumes have been assembled (or so we hope).
There are plenty of fall festivities happening throughout the week for people of all ages to celebrate in the State College area. Check out some of the events listed below, and get ready for the ~spookiest~ day of the year.
Wednesday, October 30
Spooky Survival Day
10:00 a.m. | Bald Eagle State Park
The event is a great opportunity for people of all ages to get outdoors and walk through the trails with a surprise Halloween twist.
Halloween PiYo (Pilates & Yoga)
5:30 p.m. | Wellness In Motion Studio
The special fitness class will be lit up with black lights and glow sticks making the fitness class extra festive and fun.
Halloween Zumba
6 to 7 p.m. | State College Family YMCA
The State College Family YMCA will offer a Halloween Zumba class that will feature lights, decorations and snacks to get gym-goers in the spirit.
Thursday, October 31
Ten Thousand Villages Halloween Deals
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Ten Thousand Villages
The handmade artisan trade store will offer special Halloweens deals. Shoppers will get to choose a mystery deal from the Village Pumpkin and can receive a free candy bar with a $10 purchase.
Adult Active Center Halloween Party
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Adult Active Center at Nittany Mall
The Halloween party is in partnership with Penn State Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Management classes where games and treats will be offered.
Trunk Or Treat
6 to 8 p.m. | St. John’s United Church of Christ Boalsburg
Refreshments, snacks, and candy will be available for kids of all ages.
Tanks And Treats
6 to 8 p.m. | PA Military Museum Boalsburg
The Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg will host Tanks and Treats on Halloween night. Young little trick or treaters can attend the event for free.
Art After Hours
6 p.m. | Palmer Museum of Art
The Palmer Museum of Art is hosting an “Art After Hours” night full of fun, festive activities. There will be an art heist escape room, a zombie adventure tour, and a costume contest.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Penn State-Minnesota To Kick Off At Noon
Penn State will appear on ABC for the fourth consecutive game when it takes on No. 13 Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium next week.
Chi Phi Fraternity House Vandalized Over Weekend
The Chi Phi fraternity house was vandalized in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday when an unknown passerby threw a brick through the front door side window of the chapter house.
Send this to a friend
Comments