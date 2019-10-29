How To Celebrate Halloween In State College

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas fall. The foliage is here, the pumpkins are carved, and your last-minute Halloween costumes have been assembled (or so we hope).

There are plenty of fall festivities happening throughout the week for people of all ages to celebrate in the State College area. Check out some of the events listed below, and get ready for the ~spookiest~ day of the year.

Wednesday, October 30

Spooky Survival Day

10:00 a.m. | Bald Eagle State Park

The event is a great opportunity for people of all ages to get outdoors and walk through the trails with a surprise Halloween twist.

Halloween PiYo (Pilates & Yoga)

5:30 p.m. | Wellness In Motion Studio

The special fitness class will be lit up with black lights and glow sticks making the fitness class extra festive and fun.

Halloween Zumba

6 to 7 p.m. | State College Family YMCA

The State College Family YMCA will offer a Halloween Zumba class that will feature lights, decorations and snacks to get gym-goers in the spirit.

Thursday, October 31

Ten Thousand Villages Halloween Deals

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Ten Thousand Villages

The handmade artisan trade store will offer special Halloweens deals. Shoppers will get to choose a mystery deal from the Village Pumpkin and can receive a free candy bar with a $10 purchase.

Adult Active Center Halloween Party

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Adult Active Center at Nittany Mall

The Halloween party is in partnership with Penn State Recreation, Parks, and Tourism Management classes where games and treats will be offered.

Trunk Or Treat

6 to 8 p.m. | St. John’s United Church of Christ Boalsburg

Refreshments, snacks, and candy will be available for kids of all ages.

Tanks And Treats

6 to 8 p.m. | PA Military Museum Boalsburg

The Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg will host Tanks and Treats on Halloween night. Young little trick or treaters can attend the event for free.

Art After Hours

6 p.m. | Palmer Museum of Art

The Palmer Museum of Art is hosting an “Art After Hours” night full of fun, festive activities. There will be an art heist escape room, a zombie adventure tour, and a costume contest.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

Penn State-Minnesota To Kick Off At Noon Penn State will appear on ABC for the fourth consecutive game when it takes on No. 13 Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium next week.