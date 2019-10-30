Your Guide To Halloween Bar Deals In State College

Boo. It’s spooky season, folks.

Finally, the ghosts of State College past have blessed us with the return of the beloved holiday. We’ve made it through midterms, and more importantly, we’ve exorcised our East Lansing demons — which means it’s officially Halloweekend in the Valley.

For those who are of-legal-drinking-age, it can prove difficult to keep track of all of the bar deals going on this Thursday, October 31. So, we did it for you:

Champs Downtown

Champs drink deals for Halloween are as follows:

$5 Red Bull Blood Bags

3-hour happy hour (9 p.m. – 12 a.m.)

$2 Dirty Sprites, Fireball, well drinks/shots, and Crown Royal/Apple

Champs is also giving away prizes for best-dressed. Those who come dressed in their finest could walk away with a 40″ TV (1st place), $100 Champs Gift Card (2nd place), and LineLeap prizes (3rd place).

The Gaff

There are three certainties in life: death, taxes, and the Gaff’s Heaven & Hell-themed Halloween party. Some of the night’s specials will include:

Captain Morgan Giveaways

Apple Pie Shots, Apple Mules, Angry Orchard Specials, and Heaven & Hell Pitcher

Happy hour from 9 p.m. – 12 a.m., which includes $6 liquor pitchers, and $3 craft beers

The Gaff will also host a costume contest with prizes for the winners and Macho Man Randy Savage as hosting DJ.

The Den

Just like the Gaff, the Den never disappoints on Halloween. This year, the bar’s specials run all week long from Tuesday through Thursday. The annual Den-O-Ween features include:

No Cover

$2 you-call-its

The Basement

A lot of bars host Halloween costume contests for their patrons, but they don’t all give away as much in cash prizes as The Basement does. This Halloweekend, The Basement is giving out cash prizes in several different categories on both Thursday and Friday nights.

Best Group: $250

Best Couple: $250

Most Creative: $250

Sexiest: $250

Grand Prize: $300 (overall winner of each category each night)

Plus, $300 distributed in smaller denominations for honorable mentions nightly

Not to mention, Halloween falls on a Thursday so you already know that the 24 oz. Basement Long Island Iced Teas are only $2. For more information on the contests, check out the Basement’s Instagram page.

If your downtown bar is having Halloween specials this Thursday, and you’re not included in this list, email Emma Dieter for inclusion and so she knows how to plan her night best.

