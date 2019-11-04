Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 10

This season has been underwhelming for most of the former Penn State football players who left via the transfer portal. Although a handful sat out with byes this weekend, two fan favorites stood out with strong showings.

Former Penn State receiver Juwan Johnson had himself a breakout performance for Oregon, catching three touchdowns. Tommy Stevens also saw the field for Mississippi State after backing up freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader during the last two games. He helped lead the Bulldogs to a much-needed win.

Here’s how the Nittany Lions playing college ball elsewhere did during week 10 of the college football season.

Juwan Johnson, Oregon

Juwan Johnson had the best game of his college career Saturday night as Oregon routed USC 56-24. Johnson hauled in seven receptions for 106 yards and three touchdowns. After being plagued by injuries early in the season, Johnson is now starting to find his groove for the Ducks.

Oregon improved to 8-1 and stayed undefeated in conference play after defeating the Trojans in a pivotal Pac-12 matchup. The team will now have its bye week as it prepares for a match-up with Arizona on November 16.

Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State

Tommy Stevens started for the first time in three weeks for Mississippi State in a 54-24 blowout win against Arkansas. After throwing two picks in a loss to Tennessee, Stevens had been the backup to Garret Shrader for the past two games.

Once learning he would get the nod at QB1 against Arkansas this week, Stevens was determined to prove he can be the starter. The former Penn State quarterback went 12-for-18 with 172 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 15 rush attempts for 74 yards against the Razorbacks.

Head coach Joe Moorhead hasn’t yet decided the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback for their next game against powerhouse No. 1 Alabama on November 16.

Mark Allen, Duquesne

Mark Allen struggled against St. Francis Saturday despite Duquense getting a 30-21 victory. Allen had his worst rushing game of the season thus far, gaining only 23 yards on 13 carries. The running back also had one reception for a two-yard loss.

Allen will try to bounce back when the Dukes travel to play Robert Morris next week.

Jarvis Miller, UMass

Senior linebacker Jarvis Miller recorded five total tackles for UMass in its game against Liberty on Saturday. Miller had two solo tackles and three assisted stops. Despite Miller’s decent game, the Minutemen were destroyed yet again, losing 63-21. After the loss, the team’s disappointing record has fallen to 1-8.

