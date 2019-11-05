Penn State Comes In At No. 1 In First Live Más Student Section Of The Year Ranking

ESPN has introduced yet another ranking for Penn Staters to keep track of and yell at other colleges’ fans about online: the Live Más Student Section of the Year. And unsurprisingly, the Nittany Lions’ student section is starting out at No. 1 in this year’s rankings, which were released Tuesday ahead of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Nittanyville has already won two separate weekly Live Más awards, thanks to the White Out in week eight and the infiltration of Maryland’s student section in week five.

Penn State has picked up accolades for being both this season’s first two-time winner, and the first ever winner at an away game.

The student section of the year award is chosen by a special committee of “college football experts,” and is eerily similar to the College Football Playoff’s selection process. This committee, chaired by College GameDay personality Rece Davis, consists of mostly ESPN writers and sportscasters.

Davis is a known supporter of the Happy Valley atmosphere — specifically the White Out — so there are high hopes for Penn State to hold on to the No. 1 seed. With only two home games left, it’s up to Nittany Lion fans to hold down the fort.

At the end of the season, Taco Bell will provide 4,000 complementary student tickets to each team playing in the Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, and National Championship Game. Most experts are projecting a Rose Bowl appearance for the Nittany Lions, so a trip to Pasadena could be on the line here.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore in DUS from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]