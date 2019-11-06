‘I Love You Guys. You’re The Best’: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Shout Out Penn State Football
Penn State football’s got a lot going for it this time of year: a No. 4 ranking, Playoff hopes, and the encouragement of the Queen of the North.
The team account tweeted a video from No. 1 fans Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner praising the Nittany Lions Wednesday morning.
The video began with Jonas telling the Nittany Lions they “have been kicking MAJOR ass” and saying he expects to come to many more games after showing up at the season opener against Idaho earlier this season. But then a fully-charged, bathrobe-wearing Turner swooped in to cheer, blow kisses to the camera, and clarify that she’s also proud of the team.
“We can’t wait to see you guys take this thing all the way. Best of luck You got this,” Jonas said.
To which Turner replied, “YOU GOT THIS!” while pumping her arms.
Happy Wednesday from Sansa Stark, folks.
