Nittany MinitMart Re-Opens With Sale Of Beer And Wine

Purchasing alcoholic beverages just became a lot easier for those living on West College.

Nittany MinitMart, located on the corner of Atherton and College, re-opened earlier today with an alcohol license.

The MinitMart has been owned and operated under Nittany Energy since 1981, but the location hasn’t seen a full-scale revamp for quite some time. The convenience store is just one of 27 locations across north-central Pennsylvania that are locally family-owned by Nittany Energy.

Renovations include a new walk-in beer cave — featuring more than 100 varieties of beer including craft brews, IPAs and lagers from foreign and domestics makers — as well as a new wine selection and alcoholic slushies. Apart from alcohol, the location also features an all-new coffee bar, a touch screen ordering system, and seating for thirty.

“I think the opportunity to come in and sit down to eat is something we’re excited about,” Nickie Masullo, Nittany MinitMart division manager, said. “We have chargers if you want to come in and work on your computer between classes.”

For those who remember what the MinitMart looked like previously, the renovations the place has undergone make it almost unrecognizable. The new look is modern, sleek, and inviting.

In fact, the new seating options with easily accessible charging outlets might make it a hotspot for students who want to get a quick bite to eat and some work done at the same time.

While the look might be different (and the addition of alcoholic beverages something new), the convenience store is bringing back many of its popular menu items. Favorites like freshly-made burgers, hot dogs, hoagies, pizza, tacos, wraps, and salads can still be found at a moderate price.

