Saquon Barkley Supports Covenant House Of New Jersey By Handing Out Soup On Off Day

Saquon Barkley is a noted superstar in the NFL, but he’s also doing tons of good off the field, as well.

After the Giants suffered a loss to NFC East rival Dallas on Monday night, Barkley and his mother, Tonya Johnson, spent his day off donating, serving, and passing out more than 10,000 bowls of Campbell’s Chunky soup to members of the Covenant House of New Jersey in Newark.

Give @saquon Major props for this. After enduring a tough game Monday night, he was out early on his day off w/ his mom Tonya Johnson, donating & handing out more than 10,000 bowls of Campbell’s Chunky soup to the @CovenantHouseNJ House in Newark. #Giants #GiantsPride @Giants pic.twitter.com/g2Z4HDFZMp — Tina Cervasio (@TinaCervasio) November 6, 2019

The Covenant House provides services and care to children who suffer from abuse, neglect, abandonment, homelessness, and even human trafficking. Barkley has also accepted the position of chairman for the Covenant House’s Sleep Out, which will take place on the night of November 21. As part of the event, volunteers who sign up will sleep on the streets of Newark so homeless children don’t have to.

“[Accepting the position] was an easy decision, as I support the good work the Covenant House team is doing,” Barkley said. “I want to help the kids.”

The event will allow the public to meet the young people whose lives will be better as a result of the Sleep Out. As of November 6, the Sleep Out has also raised $328,300 to support the effort in giving the youth of Newark shelter and other important services — including education and job training.

With countless endorsements, being a father, and his day job with the Giants, Barkley has tons of responsibilities to balance. The fact that he still takes time out of his busy schedule to help out noble causes like the Covenant House of New Jersey is a testament to the type of human being he is.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Penn State’s Tree-Climbing Course Helps Students Branch Out Jim Savage gives students a new, higher perspective on campus and learning with his course on tree climbing.