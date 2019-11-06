SPA To Host Free Concert At Alumni Hall November 15

SPA will host a free concert at 8 p.m. Friday, November 15. The concert will be held the night before Penn State takes on Indiana during Military Appreciation Weekend on Saturday, November 16.

SPA announced the concert on Twitter Wednesday afternoon. The only other information included was in a follow-up tweet that said the concert will be held in Alumni Hall at the HUB.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a cryptic tweet like this. Back in August, Movin’ On tweeted a ten-second video that also had very little information, announcing that they would partner with SPA for a concert on September 21. It was announced later that Ty Dolla $ign would perform at the joint concert on HUB Lawn.

SPA also partnered with Homecoming to host DJ Gryffin for a free concert to kick off homecoming week back on September 28.

We’ll update this story with more details about the concert and who will perform once more information becomes available.

