PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

Movin’ On, SPA To Host Free Concert September 21

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
8/5/19 1:48 pm

Movin’ On and SPA will join forces this fall to host a free concert on September 21.

Movin’ On announced the concert in a video posted on Twitter Monday afternoon. Not much other information was included in the 10-second video other than that the concert would take place on the HUB Lawn.

Last year, Movin’ On hosted its first-ever fall concert, which was headlined by T-Pain. Known as Movin’ In, the festival also took place on the HUB Lawn. The announcement Monday didn’t give any indication that this year’s show would also be called Movin’ In.

It seems like Movin’ On may’ve learned a lesson with scheduling fall concerts after last year, when Movin’ In took place on the same weekend as a much-attended away football game at Pitt. This year, the concert will occur during Penn State’s first bye week, however, Jason Aldean is scheduled to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on the same night.

We’ll update this story with more details about the concert and who will perform as they become available.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Anthony

Join Onward State: Fall 2019 Application

It’s that time of year again, folks. Onward State is hiring for the upcoming semester and looking for new people to join our team and help us tell the Penn State story. Applications close September 6.

Penn State To Wear Large, Ugly College Football Anniversary Patches

Report: Penn State Football’s John Petrishen Enters Transfer Portal

Join Onward State: Fall 2019 Application

It’s that time of year again, folks. Onward State is hiring for the upcoming semester and looking for new people to join our team and help us tell the Penn State story. Applications close September 6.

Projecting Penn State Football’s 2019 Starting Lineup: Quarterback & Running Back

Penn State’s youth and athleticism will bring plenty of excitement to two of the most important positions on the team.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend