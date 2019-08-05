Movin’ On, SPA To Host Free Concert September 21

Movin’ On and SPA will join forces this fall to host a free concert on September 21.

Movin’ On announced the concert in a video posted on Twitter Monday afternoon. Not much other information was included in the 10-second video other than that the concert would take place on the HUB Lawn.

Last year, Movin’ On hosted its first-ever fall concert, which was headlined by T-Pain. Known as Movin’ In, the festival also took place on the HUB Lawn. The announcement Monday didn’t give any indication that this year’s show would also be called Movin’ In.

It seems like Movin’ On may’ve learned a lesson with scheduling fall concerts after last year, when Movin’ In took place on the same weekend as a much-attended away football game at Pitt. This year, the concert will occur during Penn State’s first bye week, however, Jason Aldean is scheduled to perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on the same night.

We’ll update this story with more details about the concert and who will perform as they become available.

