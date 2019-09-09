Ty Dolla $ign To Headline SPA, Movin’ On HUB Lawn Concert

Ty Dolla $ign will headline a free concert on HUB Lawn Saturday, September 21 at 8 p.m., Movin’ On and SPA announced Monday.

Student DJ Shevy, a popular artist on turntables around downtown State College, will open for the rap hitmaker behind songs like “Love U Better,” “Campaign,” and the 2014 classic “Or Nah.”

Despite several albums that came close to reaching top ten charts, Dolla $ign is best known for his collaborations with a long list of other artists that includes Post Malone, Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Khalid, and 2 Chainz. His features appear on Malone’s “Psycho” and the season-defining “Hot Girl Summer.”

Dolla $ign is recently released the single “Hottest in the City” as well as a collaboration with Skrillex and Boys Noize titled “Midnight Hour.” He’s currently on tour with Chris Brown, though Brown will not be featured in Dolla $ign’s Penn State performance.



T-Pain headlined a similar concert last fall, also located on HUB Lawn, that was branded as Movin’ In. This year’s show is a collaboration between Penn State’s Student Programming Association and Movin’ On.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Jim Davidson Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Penn State Football Opens As 17.5-Point Favorite Over Pitt The Nittany Lions are favored to beat Pitt for the third consecutive season.