PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Ty Dolla $ign To Headline SPA, Movin’ On HUB Lawn Concert

Patrick Spurlock | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
9/9/19 12:02 pm

Ty Dolla $ign will headline a free concert on HUB Lawn Saturday, September 21 at 8 p.m., Movin’ On and SPA announced Monday.

Student DJ Shevy, a popular artist on turntables around downtown State College, will open for the rap hitmaker behind songs like “Love U Better,” “Campaign,” and the 2014 classic “Or Nah.”

Despite several albums that came close to reaching top ten charts, Dolla $ign is best known for his collaborations with a long list of other artists that includes Post Malone, Kanye West, Chance the Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, Khalid, and 2 Chainz. His features appear on Malone’s “Psycho” and the season-defining “Hot Girl Summer.”

Dolla $ign is recently released the single “Hottest in the City” as well as a collaboration with Skrillex and Boys Noize titled “Midnight Hour.” He’s currently on tour with Chris Brown, though Brown will not be featured in Dolla $ign’s Penn State performance.

T-Pain headlined a similar concert last fall, also located on HUB Lawn, that was branded as Movin’ In. This year’s show is a collaboration between Penn State’s Student Programming Association and Movin’ On.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Jim

Penn State To Save $14 Million Through Solar Energy Project

Penn State and London-based Solar company Lightsource BP will install more than 150,000 solar panels in Franklin County that will cover 25 percent of the university’s energy demand across its 22 campuses.

Kat Asman’s Penalty Save Seals 2-1 Win Over James Madison For Penn State Women’s Soccer

Penn State Women’s Soccer, West Virginia Battle To 1-1 Draw

Penn State Football Opens As 17.5-Point Favorite Over Pitt

The Nittany Lions are favored to beat Pitt for the third consecutive season.

Penn Staters Show Support For Buffalo Punter Evan Finegan After Leg Injury

Finegan broke his tibia and fibula in the third quarter of Buffalo’s 45-13 defeat to Penn State on Saturday night.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend