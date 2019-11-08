CrossFit Club Motivates With The Power Of Exercise, Community

Walking by the Wagner building on any given weeknight, you may hear the clang of weights and shouts of excited team members streaming from the glow of what looks like a garage on the west side of the building.

This small, but often full, facility is the home of Penn State’s Crossfit Club, where members bond over their mutual love of intense and competitive exercise.

CrossFit is an intense workout consisting of both upper and lower-body exercises that range from pull-ups to deadlifts to rope climbing, to name a few. CrossFit workouts, however, tend to combine a variety of these lifts and exercises for each session.

CrossFit club typically hosts thirty-minute classes — one in the morning, one in the afternoon, and several in the evening — each day. Their workouts are broken into ten minute increments, allowing members to focus on managing their reps and working together with others.

“We are all dedicated to each other, whether it be with our fitness goals or as friends or whatever,” Allie Dressel, one of the club’s members, said. “Each member only wants the best for the person standing next to them and will do whatever it takes in order for them to achieve their goals.”

Students who want to join the club don’t have to apply and wait for a response. They can just show up to one of the several classes that are provided. There are 12 certified teachers that teach about 140 members of the club, so anyone can become a member by joining a class.

CrossFit Club President Christopher Sanders made it clear that people who have never heard of CrossFit can still find a spot within the organization.

“Nearly all our executive board had never done CrossFit before joining our club,” Sanders said. “The hardest part is showing up. Once you show up, I can guarantee that you will not want to leave after being immersed into our community.”

Community is key for the CrossFit club. The workouts are intense, and may seem difficult and intimidating to newcomers. But members of the club encourage everyone to try, because the community that they’ve created is all about supporting and pushing people to do their absolute best.

“The work ethic of our members stands out the most,” Mark Lannier, one of the club’s certified teachers, said. “People like to be around that kind of person.”

This community allows the club’s members to exceed limits and support each other in pursuit of their own goals.

“If there is one thing I learned in my four years of CrossFit, it is that everyone’s ‘hard’ is relative,” Sanders said.

“Running a half marathon may be hard for me, but just getting to the gym may be hard for someone else. There is no comparison as it is all relative to who you are. Everyone realizes this in the sport of CrossFit and that’s what makes it so beautiful. I don’t care who you are, as long as you come in the gym and give it 110%, you accomplished something.”

