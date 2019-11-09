Penn State-Indiana To Kick Off At Noon

No. 4 Penn State football’s contest against Indiana has officially been slated as a noon kickoff, according to an announcement from the Nittany Lions. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

The Nittany Lions’ last contest against the Hoosiers kicked off at 3:30 p.m. and was broadcast on ESPN. James Franklin has won all five of his games against Indiana and will try to go 6-0 against the Hoosiers next Saturday.

Penn State’s first contest at Beaver Stadium since the White Out is placed between two of its toughest games of the season. The team dropped a 31-26 heartbreaker to Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium, and it’ll take on Ohio State on November 23 in Columbus.

The only game left on Penn State’s schedule without a network and time assignment is its regular season finale against Rutgers on November 30. If that game begins at noon, every game the team plays in the month of November will have gotten started in college football’s earliest possible time slot.

Indiana currently has a 7-2 record and received 27 votes for the AP Top 25 poll this past weekend. The Hoosiers stomped Northwestern 34-3 in its last outing on November 2, and they’ll be fresh off a bye week once they stroll into Beaver Stadium. The team’s only defeats of the season have come at the hands of Ohio State and Michigan State.

