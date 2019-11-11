PSU news by
Your Post-Minnesota Sadboi Hours Playlist

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Will Pegler
11/11/19 4:02 am

There’s nothing wrong with a good cry sometimes, folks. After Penn State football’s brutal 31-26 loss to Minnesota Saturday, this is what most Nittany Lion fans feel like doing.

The dream of an undefeated season is over, Penn State’s playoff hopes have taken a huge hit, and PJ Fleck rowed the hell out of the boat at TCF Bank Stadium. Today’s a good time to sit back, relax, and just get into your feels a little bit.

Embrace the sadness with our sadboi (or girl) hours playlist, and remind yourself that the Nittany Lions’ hopes of a trip to the College Football Playoff aren’t completely dashed. The only things standing in the way are, you know, No. 2 Ohio State and now-ranked No. 24 Indiana.

As our playlist will remind you, at the end of the day, “We all float on.”

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

