Your Post-Minnesota Sadboi Hours Playlist
There’s nothing wrong with a good cry sometimes, folks. After Penn State football’s brutal 31-26 loss to Minnesota Saturday, this is what most Nittany Lion fans feel like doing.
The dream of an undefeated season is over, Penn State’s playoff hopes have taken a huge hit, and PJ Fleck rowed the hell out of the boat at TCF Bank Stadium. Today’s a good time to sit back, relax, and just get into your feels a little bit.
Embrace the sadness with our sadboi (or girl) hours playlist, and remind yourself that the Nittany Lions’ hopes of a trip to the College Football Playoff aren’t completely dashed. The only things standing in the way are, you know, No. 2 Ohio State and now-ranked No. 24 Indiana.
As our playlist will remind you, at the end of the day, “We all float on.”
