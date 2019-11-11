New Jersey Devils To Host THON Game November 23
The New Jersey Devils will once again help raise money for THON through ticket sales for their game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark.
Tickets for the Devils’ clash against the Red Wings start at $46, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit THON. The Devils have previously hosted home games benefitting THON in the last few years — including one last December.
The Devils are the second New York/New Jersey team that will host a game benefiting THON. The New York Jets will host their annual THON game on December 22. Meanwhile, the State College Spikes held their THON game back in August at Medlar Field.
If you’re from or visiting the New York/northern New Jersey area and looking for a way to
distract yourself from being home celebrate the start of Thanksgiving break, you can watch the Devils take on the Red Wings while also helping to raise money for a worthy cause. The puck will drop at 7:30 p.m.
