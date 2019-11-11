PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

New Jersey Devils To Host THON Game November 23

Courtesy of THON
By Ryan Parsons
11/11/19 4:07 am

The New Jersey Devils will once again help raise money for THON through ticket sales for their game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, November 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Tickets for the Devils’ clash against the Red Wings start at $46, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit THON. The Devils have previously hosted home games benefitting THON in the last few years — including one last December.

The Devils are the second New York/New Jersey team that will host a game benefiting THON. The New York Jets will host their annual THON game on December 22. Meanwhile, the State College Spikes held their THON game back in August at Medlar Field.

If you’re from or visiting the New York/northern New Jersey area and looking for a way to distract yourself from being home celebrate the start of Thanksgiving break, you can watch the Devils take on the Red Wings while also helping to raise money for a worthy cause. The puck will drop at 7:30 p.m.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Ryan Parsons

Ryan is a Sophmore in DUS from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Ryan

Champs To Host Pop-Up Event At Pork & Beans In Pittsburgh On November 9 For Minnesota Game

The bar and restaurant’s pop-up style event will take place at a restaurant in Pittsburgh called Pork & Beans, and will feature Champs favorites, like its signature wings, egg rolls, Bloody Marys, and of course, dirty sprites.

Penn State Comes In At No. 1 In First Live Más Student Section Of The Year Ranking

Penn State Hoops Season Tickets: The Best Way To Save Money On Food

Gameday Observations: Minnesota And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

My own personal hell will include shirtless people yelling “Ski U Mah!” and “M-I-N-N-E-S-O-T-A, Minnesota! Minnesota!” in my ears until they bleed.

Your Post-Minnesota Sadboi Hours Playlist

Just let all of the sad feelings wash over you on this Monday morning.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend