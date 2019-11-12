13 Candidates To Be Considered For Mayor By State College Borough Council

The State College Borough Council announced the names of the 13 people who have submitted their names to be considered as the next interim mayor of State College at its meeting Tuesday meeting.

The list of candidates is:

Thomas Daubert

Eleanor L. Schiff

Ronald L. Fillipelli

Ron Madrid

Isabella Webster

Jamey Darnell

Jacob R. Werner

Katherine Watt

Ezra Nanes

James Leous

Jason Browne

Michael Black

Thomas J. Dougherty, III

According to Penn State’s directory, six candidates are employed by the university. Their candidacy could be affected by Council’s currently-tabled motion to instill a set of guidelines for considering mayoral candidates and that would discourage members from choosing Penn State employees for the position.

Additionally, the list includes two students — Dougherty, an undergraduate, and Webster, a graduate student. Other names that might seem familiar include former mayoral candidates Michael Black and Ron Madrid who lost to Don Hahn in the 2017 election.

“It’s impressive so many people are so intensely interested in serving State College as mayor,” Council President Evan Myers said. “The job isn’t easy, so it’s a testament to the civic engagement here.”

Three additional candidates, Andrew Spragg, Ed VanVliet, and Susan Dreibelbis, also submitted applications to Council, but were removed from consideration either because they weren’t State College residents or registered voters, two of the criteria to apply.

Because three members of Council were not present, no decisions regarding the selection process were made, dragging the process to pick Hahn’s successor out to nearly an entire month. Myers said he hopes that final decisions can made about the process at the Council’s meeting next Monday.

Nothing was discussed about the much-discussed potential guidelines for Council to consider while selecting the next mayor. Myers did, however, provide an overview of potential means of vetting candidates, including interviewing each candidate, allowing each to present at a meeting for 5-6 minutes, and allowing members of the public to submit questions.

Councilwoman Catherine Dauler noted that Council received an email from a resident recommending the candidate interviews be open to public and televised on CNET.

“That goes without saying all of this will be in public,” she said.

When Dauler clarified that any interviews would be open to the public, Councilman David Brown proposed adopting “a mechanism for deterring and preventing vocal and audible campaigning, which is very disruptive and distracting” — something that some members of Council had complained about following its special meeting October 30.

“It’s a very important standard that there be no public display of support,” he said, to which Myers responded by pointing out the League of Women Voters’ ability to facilitate respectful discussion at its events.

The meeting adjourned with Myers acknowledging that the selection process will be decided with the plurality of Council present, not the plurality of all Councilmembers.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Penn State Football Ranked No. 9 In College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings The Nittany Lions fell five spots in this week’s rankings after Saturday’s 31-26 defeat at the hands of Minnesota.