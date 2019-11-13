Lamont Wade’s Rap Projects Are Perfect For Your Next Tailgate

Lamont Wade’s leadership role on defense and coverage skills weren’t the only thing the Penn State safety worked on this past offseason.

Wade has steadily been releasing music under the name “Huncho Goteo” throughout 2019. He’s released two 7-song EPs — Unapologetic EP in May and Clutch Factor EP in August. Unapologetic is available on SoundCloud and Spotify, while Clutch Factor is only available on Spotify.

Wade’s Spotify account also features two singles released in 2019 — “Concussion” and “Anxiety,” while Wade’s SoundCloud account features the 19-track album Unstoppable and the 5-track Heartless EP, both released in 2018.

Wade’s music features standard, but bouncy trap production, basically the perfect kind of hype music to play during a pregame, or to blast at 8 a.m. in order to wake up your roommates for all of the noon games Penn State has left to play this season.

Wade displays a killer flow on most of the tracks he makes and writes lyrics about his hustle and ambition as well as about life in his hometown of Clairton.

Some stand out tracks include the two Spotify singles “Concussion” and “Anxiety,” the self-titled opening track of Unapologetic, and the songs “Ya Feel Me,” “How I Was Raised,” and “Look Exotic” from Unapologetic.

Those tracks I mentioned are just a few of Lamont Wade’s songs that should be added to your pregame, workout, and tailgate playlists before supporting #38 in the last two home games of the season.

P.S: Hey DJ PJ, I’m sure Wade and his teammates would go crazy if they heard one of his songs played after a huge defensive stop.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matthew Ogden Matthew Ogden is a junior double majoring in Marketing and Journalism. He resides in South Jersey and is Onward State's preeminent expert on Kanye West. Email him your favorite Spotify playlists and your spiciest memes to [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @MattOgden98.

Penn State Football Ranked No. 9 In College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings The Nittany Lions fell five spots in this week’s rankings after Saturday’s 31-26 defeat at the hands of Minnesota.