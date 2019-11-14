THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2020 Finance Director Hannah Denk

Past THON Experience:

Rules & Regulation Committee Member (2016)

Finance Committee Member (2017)

Finance Captain, Gift Entry (2018)

Finance Captain, Assistant Treasurer (2019)

What made you want to apply for the Finance director position for THON 2020?

Through THON, I’ve been able to make a tangible impact on our families’ lives and have seen firsthand how we as a THON community have the potential to make the world a better place. This is what drives me to want to help shape the future of THON, so that no family ever has to hear the words, “your child has cancer.”

What are your responsibilities as the Finance director?

As the Finance director I am in charge of tracking the total of the THON Communities fundraising efforts, creating and maintaining the THON 2020 budget, as well as producing the summary of fundraising activities for THON 2019. I also work to assure that all monetary donations are processed with integrity by the 23 captains and 75 committee members.

What do you want to implement in your position this year that’s unique and differs from years past?

This year I worked alongside of the executive committee to develop the Dream Forward campaign, which took place from October 13 to October 29. The goal was to spread awareness of THON’s mission and reconnect with all stakeholders during the campaign. Additionally, we held the first Phone-a-THON where volunteers called thousands of people spreading THON’s missions across the country. The campaign was a great success and the THON Community was able to raise $701,331.64 all for the kids.

What makes the Finance committee so cool, fun, and/or important?

The Finance committee has the unique opportunity to make a year-round impact by counting and processing all donations received by THON. This allows us to spend a lot of time together in the THON Office as a committee. It is very special to see the total raised at the end of THON Weekend and to know that every penny we counted, checked, and processed contributed to the total that represents all the hard work on the THON Community.

What are the overall goals you hope to reach with your committee for THON 2020?

My goal for Finance this year is to establish sustainable and consistent processes that focus on both efficiency and accuracy. Additionally, our goal is to support the THON community in their fundraising efforts in every possible way we can.

Why do you THON?

My parents raised me to live my life trying to make a difference in the world. Every moment and interaction that I’ve had within THON has allowed me to do that. I have never felt more proud, humbled, and excited to be a part of something in my entire life. THON is unique in that it’s a philanthropy with a mission to provide emotional and financial support to families impacted by childhood cancer but at the same time, provides so much in return to its volunteers. It has shaped my life by allowing me to evolve as a leader and reminding me of what’s important in life.

What’s your favorite THON memory?

This past THON, I stood arm and arm with my co-captains watching the recap video on the jumbotron in the BJC. I had been reflecting on what this past year meant and how our efforts as Finance Captains impacted THON. While I was caught in my thoughts, I tuned back in to the video as Charles Millard began to speak. He said, “You’re doing that. You’re making his wish come true.” As he referred to his son Christopher’s dream to make people well, it hit me that my time spent as a Finance captain allowed me to be a part of the amazing community that made Christopher’s dream become a reality, and for that I am forever proud to be a part of this organization.

Per Onward State tradition, if you could be any dinosaur, which one would you be and why?

A T-Rex because I love Rex from Toy Story.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Cassady Potts Cassady is a junior English and journalism major and Onward State's Student Life Editor. She is from York, Pennsylvania and loves iced coffee, books, and women's volleyball. You can find her on campus by looking for the girl who always wears stripes. Feel free to send any questions, comments, or memes via email ([email protected]) and follow her @cassady_potts on Twitter.

Staff Picks: The Best Flow In Penn State Athletics With so many amazing flows across Penn State sports, our staff decided to make its case for which Nittany Lion has the best hair.